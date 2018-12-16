The stockings are hung by the chimney with care, with the hope that a Gold Ball trophy soon will be there.
It's that time again for the annual Rome News-Tribune/Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, where basketball teams from area high schools come together to compete for the coveted piece of hardware.
This year's tournament runs Monday through Thursday, Dec. 17-20, with Monday's action at both Berry College and Georgia Highlands College in Floyd County.
The tournament sets up stakes at Georgia Highland's Floyd Campus alone on Tuesday and Wednesday before the third-place and championship games are held Thursday at Berry College's Cage Center.
Games start at 4 p.m. each day. All ticket proceeds go back to the participating high schools.