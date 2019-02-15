Jundraius Adams scored 19 points to lead the Indians, Clayton Johnson followed with 17 points, Malachi Jackson and Devin Price each scored 11, and Trey Flowers had three 3-pointers for nine points.
Chattooga (18-10) will host Callaway or Banks County in the second round.
Chattooga girls 61, Therrell 55
Jacie Martin scored 15 points including two 3-pointers to help carry the Chattooga girls’ basketball team to a 61-55 win at home against Therrell in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Chattooga trailed 29-21 at halftime before outscoring the Lady Panthers 30-26 in the second half.
Allie Mitchell added 14 points for the Lady Indians, and Faith Ann Foster scored 12.
Chattooga will head out on the road to face Rabun County in the second round.
Rockmart boys 55, Hapeville Charter 49
Rockmart’s boys basketball team remain in the playoffs after a third close game in a row, this time avoiding overtime in a 55-49 finish over Hapeville Charter.
The Jackets’ Sam Depew hit four free throws late in the game to give Rockmart some breathing room over the Hornets, who put up three offensive fouls in a row in turnovers in the final minutes.
Depew finished the night with 21 points, followed up by Ty Floyd who added 14, and Juke Boozer with 11.
The Jackets (17-9) will face the winner of the first round matchup between Heard County and Elbert County.
Rockmart girls 72, Washington 45
The Rockmart Lady Yellow Jackets are headed to the next round and will get to host after a big win over Washington to open the Class AA playoffs in a 72-45 win.
Sophomore Keyarah Berry put up a stellar 35-point night for the Lady Jackets in the 27-point victory that saw her in control of the court most of the night against Washington’s starting lineup. Megan Little added 15 off free throws on the night and Mollie Little hit 7 points.
Washington’s Alexis Buckner put up 14 on the night, and Bre’Anna Sanders added 12 in the scorebook for the Lady Bulldogs.
Rockmart (19-7) play the winner of Elbert County and Callaway next week.
Rome teams move on
The Rome High boys’ and girls’ basketball teams advanced to the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs after winning on the road Friday.
The No. 4-seeded Wolves took down No. 1 Riverwood 60-55 in overtime and were led by Caleb Byrd’s 26 points. Justin Ingram added 10 points.
The No. 3-seeded Lady Wolves rolled past No. 2 seed Jackson-Atlanta 82-68. Rome led the Lady Jaguars 53-32 at halftime.
The Wolves (17-12) will face the winner of today’s Lithonia-Loganville matchup. The Lady Wolves (19-10) will travel to face Southwest DeKalb.
HOW LOCAL TEAMS FARED IN THE FIRST ROUND
Friday, Feb. 15
CLASS A PRIVATE
Darlington girls 48, Galloway 31
Hebron Christian boys 57, Darlington 47
CLASS A PUBLIC
Pelham girls 50, Trion 49
CLASS AA
Model girls 48, KIPP Academy 36
Chattooga girls 61, Therrell 55
Rockmart girls 72, Washington 45
South Atlanta boys 84, Coosa 54
Chattooga boys 80, Douglass-Atlanta 69
Rockmart boys 55, Hapeville Charter 49
Therrell boys 74, Model 59
CLASS 4A
St. Pius boys 81, Cedartown 40
Madison County girls 64, Cedartown 51
CLASS 5A
Rome girls 82, Jackson-Atlanta 68
Rome boys 60, Riverwood 55, OT