Pepperell boys basketball coach Zach Mendence only has two seniors this season, but the pair has been an invaluable part of his team’s never-quit attitude.
Payton Rhoades and Phoenix Prime have helped Mendence bring life and excitement to a program that has dealt with adversity and some disappointment in a season where any game could be the next big win.
Pepperell had some trouble getting off the ground this season after dropping their first five games, but Mendence said the younger players have benefited from the examples set by the two seniors as both have come to be capable leaders in their own ways.
Mendence said Rhoades, though quiet for the most part, knows when to speak up to get his teammates’ attention.
“He’s this hard-working, no nonsense, no excuse, doesn’t talk a lot and just does it by his play,” Mendence said. “Our kids feed off of that. He speaks up rarely, but when he does, it’s (when) you need to get serious and let’s go. I can’t tell you the difference that’s made in our team.”
Rhoades showcased his silent leadership in last Tuesday’s 63-60 loss to Coosa when he took an elbow to his mouth and cut his lip. Because of the severity of the cut, Mendence wasn’t sure if Rhoades was going to be able to finish out the game.
A few minutes later, he got his answer.
“It was like three minutes left to go in the game, and I’m like, ‘When am I going to get him back? I need him,’” Mendence said. “This speaks of his mentality. He comes out with the strip tape on his lip and he doesn’t even talk to me. He just walks with this stone-cold look and goes right to the scorer’s table and checks back in.”
Prime, who transferred from Queens, New York, for his senior season, has very quickly become a leader on and off the court for the Dragons.
Mendence said seeing Prime’s work ethic on the football field, then seeing him turn around and start practicing for basketball season made a big impression on him and his basketball teammates.
“You just can’t help to be like, I’ve got to follow that guy,” Mendence said. “He leads by fantastic example. Basketball is an important game here, but the more important thing is to teach them real-world stuff — work ethic, team building, high character, dealing with adversity.”
During those first few losses on the court, both Rhoades and Prime wanted to make sure they did all they could to turn things around for the Dragons.
“A lot of people didn’t think we would be any good,” Rhoades said. “They saw how undersized we would be, and with the rough start we had as well. We wanted to prove everybody wrong and show them that we actually are a really good team.”
Prime, who helped lead the Flushing Red Devils to a 15-8 record last season, was eager to shake off those early losses with the Dragons.
“My whole mentality was basically to try not to lose, because losing five straight is not fun,” Prime said. “It’s not something you want to go through. I was trying my hardest.”
Since then, Prime said he’s seen his teammates thrive as they started picking up more wins. The Dragons won four of their next five after the opening stretch, including finishing third in the Rome News-Tribune/Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament.
“I’ve seen more confidence — more confidence in the older players,” Prime said. “We’re doing better as a team and as individuals.”
The Dragons are coming off three straight losses, but the Dragons’ record could look very different as they have lost five games by 10 points or less.
Following Saturday’s 70-60 road loss to Pickens, the Dragons (7-11, 4-6 7-AA) will return to region play on Tuesday when they visit Rockmart.
With the season winding down, the Dragons will close out the regular season with three straight home games, and Mendence is hopeful his team will get over the hump by the time the region tournament comes around.
“We want to win the rebound battle and the turnover battle,” Mendence said. “Our work ethic and our hustle has been fantastic, but some of the things like taking care of the basketball has hurt us down the stretch against good basketball teams. When you’re playing against a good basketball team, you can’t make those kinds of mistakes especially when you’re playing games on the road.”