The Unity Christian boys’ basketball team opened their season Saturday taking down Armuchee in a 57-38 win at home.
“I was really proud of our team,” Unity head coach Matt Claytor said. “Today was a big win for our school. We struggled offensively in the first half but our effort kept us in it.”
Unity (1-0) was led by John Nance with 16 points, and Huston Bryant added 14 points as the Lions pulled down 21 offensive rebounds. DeKovian Chambers grabbed 10 boards and scored two points.
The Lions face Hearts Academy on Tuesday in the team’s Division I-A, Region 1A opener. Armuchee (0-1) is at Morris Innovative on Monday.
GIRLS
Armuchee girls 59, Unity Christian 28
Chloe Purdy and Grace Stanley each scored 10 points to carry Armuchee’s girls to a 59-28 win over Unity Christian on the road.
Arionna Dozier and Katie Shinholster each added eight points for the Lady Indians. Armuchee (1-0) will play again Tuesday at home against Gordon Lee. Unity (0-1) will be at Pepperell on Nov. 25.
Darlington girls 62, W.D. Mohammed 10
Emmaline Ratledge scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Darlington girls rolled to a 62-10 win at home against W.D. Mohammed.
Jy Jy Johnson grabbed 13 rebounds and scored eight points for the Lady Tigers (1-0), Caroline Dingler had 10 assists, and Georgeanna Dempsey scored seven points.
Darlington travels to Model on Tuesday.