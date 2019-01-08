Megan Kent scored a game-high 27 points for the host Lady Blue Devils, who improved to 7-0 in Region 7-AA play. The senior forward scored 14 of her team’s 25 points in a big second quarter.
Armuchee (5-10, 0-7 7-AA) was down 35-17 at the half and scored just 15 points in the final two quarters. Olivia Moses went 7-of-10 from the line on her way to a team-leading nine points for the Lady Indians. Julia Williams added eight.
Model (13-3) was aided by Madison Harper’s 12 points and will be on the road at Dade County on Friday. Armuchee is at Pepperell on Friday.
In other action:
Rome girls 77, Paulding County 21
A dominant showing by the Rome Lady Wolves put them in the driver’s seat for a 77-21 win over Region 7-5A foe Paulding County at home Tuesday.
Ta’Emmica Nation led the way with 23 points for the Lady Wolves, while teammate Treneisha Adams added 14 and every active player on Rome’s roster scored in the lopsided victory.
Paulding County (1-14, 0-7 7-5A) was held scoreless in the opening quarter and was down 45-8 at halftime.
Rome (10-6, 5-2) is at Woodland on Friday.
Darlington girls 72, North Cobb Christian 21
The Darlington girls’ basketball team kept its Region 6-A record spotless by rolling to a 72-21 win over North Cobb Christian on the road Tuesday.
Caroline Dingler led a full-team effort for the Lady Tigers with 19 points, followed by Amelia Hoyt and Sarah Tunnell with 11 points apiece. Hoy also had five steals.
Emmaline Ratledge finished with nine points and eight rebounds, while Annabelle Braden had six points and 10 rebounds.
Darlington (11-3, 5-0 6-A) is on the road again Friday at Bowdon.
Model boys 74, Armuchee 31
A 30-point first quarter was the kick start the Model Blue Devils needed in a 74-31 win over Floyd County rival Armuchee on Tuesday night in a Region 7-AA tilt.
Kidron Ford led the way with 16 points for Model, followed by David Veillon and Jared Bomer each added 10 and Dane Fisher finishing with nine. The Blue Devils (8-7, 4-3 7-AA) had 12 3-pointers, with Ford and Bomer each hitting three.
Armuchee (4-11, 3-4) was led by Brantson Duck’s eight points, including a pair of 3’s. The Indians were held to just nine points in the second half.
Model travels to Dade County on Friday, while Armuchee is at Pepperell.
Paulding County boys 78, Rome 67
A strong end to the first half for the Rome Wolves didn’t carry over to the final two quarters Tuesday night as Rome lost 78-67 to visiting Paulding County in a Region 7-5A contest.
The Wolves (11-5, 4-3 7-5A) used a rally in the second quarter to go up 40-32 at halftime. Rome’s Caleb Byrd scored 23 of his team’s 27 points in the period.
Rome will be on the road Friday at Woodland.
Darlington boys 67, North Cobb Christian 63
JD Hull scored 24 points and Patrick Shelley added 21 as the Darlington Tigers came back from a halftime deficit Tuesday at North Cobb Christian to pick up a 67-63 win in Region 6-A action.
Darlington (8-7, 4-2 6-A) was down 35-26 at the break against the Eagles and pushed through in the final two quarters to take the lead. A pair of free throws from Eli Brooks in the last 10 seconds sealed the win for the Tigers.
Andrew Land finished with 10 points, while Tate Ratledge came away with eight for Darlington, which is back on the road Friday at Bowdon.
Unity boys on a streak
After starting the season 1-7, Unity Christian’s boys’ basketball team has reeled off seven wins in a row after defeating Georgia Cumberland Academy and Shiloh Hills Christian this week.
The Lions (8-7) topped Georgia Cumberland 58-41 on Monday and Shiloh Hills 60-50 on Tuesday. Unity trailed at halftime in both games.
Huston Bryant paced the Lions against Georgia Cumberland with 24 points, while Eli Wells added 17, including going 6-of-6 from the line in the third. Zach Irmscher finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Hosting Shiloh Hills on Tuesday, Unity outscored the visiting squad 43-30 in the second half. Wells led the Lions with 16 points, while Bryant had 15.
Unity is back in action Friday at Killian Hills Christian.