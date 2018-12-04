Senior point guard Chaney Holder, a strong pillar for the Indians’ the last two years, was suddenly done for the season after injuring his ACL and meniscus during a loss to Trion last Tuesday.
Armuchee head coach Clint Decker knew it would mean a shift in how his team would need to think on the court, but he was encouraged to see how it affected his players.
“Chaney … he’s just a winner and works extremely hard. He knows our system and having him is a plus,” Decker said. “If there is any good in it, it’s seeing the guys not only rally around Chaney but also bring the team closer together on the bench and on the floor.”
After two days of practice, the Indians opened Region 7-AA play hosting Pepperell and came away with an 80-63 win.
“It definitely changed our rotation and affected our style of play,” Decker said. “We made adjustments over the course of two days and were pretty successful. I really hate it for Chaney, but I know he’ll bounce back. It showed the team that we’re not promised tomorrow and to play while you have a chance.”
Armuchee (1-3, 1-1 7-AA) was overpowered at home on Tuesday night as Chattooga sank six 3-pointers in the first quarter on the way to an 85-26 win. Jacob Stanley was the leading scorer for the Indians with nine points.
The Indians will travel to Coosa on Friday, with Chattooga (2-2, 1-0) hosting Dade County in Summerville.
In other action:
Model girls 59, Gordon Central 49
A huge second half lifted the Model Lady Devils past Region 7-AA foe Gordon Central 59-49 on Tuesday in Calhoun.
Model outscored the Lady Warriors 42-23 in the final two quarters with Montana Moats hitting four 3-pointers on the way to 19 points.
Megan Kent finished with 13 points for the Lady Devils (4-3, 2-0 7-AA), while Libby Upton had 11 and Madison Harper had 10. Model will visit Pepperell on Friday.
Darlington girls 54, Christian Heritage 50
Darlington’s girls’ squad survived a close call for its first Region 6-A game of the season, edging out Christian Heritage 54-50 at home in the Huffman Center.
Caroline Dingler and Sydney Seymour led the way for the Lady Tigers with 15 points apiece to keep Darlington undefeated at 3-0 overall and 1-0 in region play.
Darlington is on the road Friday at Gordon Lee in Chickamauga.
Chattooga girls 56, Armuchee 50, OT
Regan Broome made four 3-pointers and scored eight of her game-high 24 points in overtime to lead the Chattooga girls in a 56-50 thriller over Armuchee on Tuesday in a Region 7-AA tilt.
Armuchee (3-4, 0-2 7-AA) led 29-20 at halftime but had turnovers lead to extra chances for visiting Chattooga down the stretch. Julia Williams paced the homestanding Lady Indians with 15 points. Madison Smith finished with 11, while Mary Kate Wheeler had 10.
Faith Ann Foster added a pair of 3’s and 16 points for Chattooga (4-1, 1-0).
Armuchee is at Coosa on Friday, while Chattooga welcomes Dade County to the War Lodge.
Pepperell girls 58, Coosa 37
The Pepperell Lady Dragons improved to 4-1 on the young season Tuesday with a 58-37 win over visiting Coosa in a Region 7-AA contest.
Maycy Owens led Pepperell with 19 points, while Mattie Blalock and Josie McGraw each had 11. The Lady Dragons (2-0 in 7-AA) will host Model on Friday, while Coosa (0-5, 0-2) will host Armuchee.
Trion boys 68, Excel Christian 52
Austin Mason hit eight 3-pointers in the first half and the Trion boys picked up a 68-52 win in their first Region 6-A game Tuesday.
Mason finished with a game-high 26 points, while teammate Brier Ingle was close behind with 25. Trion (2-2, 1-0 6-A) will be on the road Friday at Bowdon.
Christian Heritage boys 42, Darlington 32
The Darlington Tigers came up short against Region 6-A foe Christian Heritage 42-32 on Tuesday as they continue to try to get into a groove this season.
JD Hull led Darlington with 17 points while Eli Brooks was next with seven. The Tigers (0-2, 0-1 6-A) are back in action Friday at Gordon Lee.