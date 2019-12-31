Armuchee and Trion marked New Year’s Eve with non-region contests in Chattooga County on Tuesday with the host teams picking up wins over the Floyd County squads.
The Trion girls edged Armuchee 49-41 before the Trion boys topped the Indians 58-46.
Chloe Murdock led the Lady Bulldogs (9-5) with 18 points, while Shelby Carlock finished with 11 points and Tianna Youngblood had eight.
Armuchee (6-8) will return to Region 7-AA play on Friday by visiting Rockmart, while Trion hosts Region 6-A/A foe Christian Heritage.
In the boys’ game, Armuchee (3-12) trailed Trion in each quarter and was outscored 30-21 in the second half to seal the game.
Senior Alexander Stevens led the Indians with 12 points, while teammates Wyatt Miller and Chandler Cook each finished with 10 points.
Trion’s boys are now 6-7 on the year and will play Christian Heritage on Friday while Armuchee visits the Jackets.