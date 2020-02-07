The week didn’t end the way two local teams wanted it to Friday, as Darlington’s and Rome’s girls both lost their region tournament games.
Darlington’s Lady Tigers, who began the Region 6-A tournament on Tuesday at the “A” subregion champion, lost to Mt. Paran 59-38 in the region semifinals at King’s Ridge Christian in Alpharetta.
Meanwhile, Rome’s Lady Wolves played in the Region 7-5A third-place game at Carrollton High School against Villa Rica and lost to the Lady Wildcats 62-46.
Darlington (22-4) had lost just three games this season heading into Friday’s contest against Mt. Paran, which finished the regular season as the No. 2 team from the “B” subregion and came in with a 19-4 record.
Region 6-A will not have consolation final games Saturday since Class A teams are seeded into the state playoffs based on the GHSA Power Ratings. Darlington was rated sixth in the Class A Private girls ratings on Friday, while Mt. Paran was rated eighth.
The top 24 teams advance to the state playoffs, with the top eight receiving a bye in the first round.
Rome (19-9) fell to Villa Rica for the second time in three meetings and will be the region’s No. 4 seed in the Class 5A state playoffs. They will travel to the Region 5-5A champion to play on either Feb. 14 or 15.