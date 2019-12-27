Local teams have traveled near and far for post-Christmas tournaments, and the Rome High girls’ basketball team found a win on their first day in the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational in Florida.
The Lady Wolves topped Tampa Prep 67-58 on Friday in Seffner, Florida, just east of Tampa, to improve to 11-1 on the season and advance to the semifinals of the tournament’s Siesta Key Beach Bracket.
Rome held a 33-24 lead at halftime and held off a small push from the Florida team in the third period to close out the game with a 22-18 fourth quarter.
The Lady Wolves will take on Warren G. Harding High School our of Ohio on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the semifinals. Rome will play in either the championship or the third place game on Monday before returning home.
In other action:
Trion girls 38, Woodland 32
The Trion girls’ basketball team won a low-scoring affair in the first round of the Adairsville Christmas Clash on Friday, defeating Woodland 38-32.
Shelby Carlock led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points, while Gracie Tucker added seven and Tianna Youngblood scored five.Trion (7-4) will take on host Adairsville on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the tournament’s semifinals.
THURSDAY’S GAME
Towns County boys 64, Armuchee 53
A strong second half wasn’t enough to pull Armuchee from behind in the Indians’ opening game of the Battle of the States tournament at Towns County High School on Thursday.
Armuchee was down by 19 points at halftime to host Towns County and cut the deficit to 13 after three periods before losing 64-53.
Luke Mayhall led Armuchee with 20 points, while coach Clint Decker said the mistakes they are making are things they can control.
“We have to become a team that values possession of the ball for four quarters and not one or two quarters,” Decker said.
Armuchee (3-9) was scheduled to play Polk County (Tenn.) on Friday afternoon. A final score from that game was not available Friday night.