Just over a week removed from playing in the Seven Hills Rotary/Rome News-Tribune championship game, the Rome girls’ basketball team will be playing for another tournament title.
The Lady Wolves defeated Warren G. Harding 64-53 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational in Seffner, Florida.
The win over the school from Ohio puts Rome into the championship game of the Siesta Key Beach bracket on Monday against Bullitt East, a team from Kentucky that defeated Jefferson (Fla.) on Saturday in the other semifinal. Rome is 12-1 on the season.
Woodstock boys 72, Rome 69 (OT)
The Rome boys’ basketball team went down to the wire against non-region foe Woodstock on Saturday at home but lost in overtime, 72-69.
Woodstock (9-6) is a 7A school, while Rome (2-9) is a 5A school. The Wolves are back in action Tuesday in the Big South Shootout at Holy Innocents’ in Atlanta where they will take on Grovetown.