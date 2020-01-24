A three-game skid was snapped for the Rome boys’ basketball team Friday, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for the Wolves.
Returning home from a seven-game road stint, the Wolves came away with a 74-63 Region 7-5A win against East Paulding.
Rome (4-16, 3-10 7-5A) will now go up against first-place Kell on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
“It was a great team win,” Rome first-year coach Terry Smith said. “We needed a little confidence going into tomorrow night.”
With Rome owning a 48-47 lead going into the fourth quarter, Jay Wise and Justin Ingram led Rome on an 8-0 run to start the final period, pulling ahead for a 56-47 lead. The Raiders got within three points late in the period, but Wise and Justyn Smith led a 6-0 run to keep the Wolves ahead for good.
Jaylen Nelson scored 24 points and went a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Wise added 16 points for Rome, including three 3-pointers, Smith scored 12, and Ingram finished with nine points.
“We played a pretty decent first half, but in the second half we played a lot better,” Smith said. “The biggest difference was we didn’t turn the ball over, and it also helped that Jaylen Nelson was perfect from the free-throw line.”
East Paulding (8-15, 4-10) was led by Kristian Ford with 16 points, and Sebastian Tidor and Josh Andrade with 13 points each.
In other action:
Armuchee boys 52, Gordon Central 44
For the first time since early November, the Armuchee boys’ basketball team has won back-to-back games, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
The Indians celebrated Senior Night on Friday on their home court by defeating Region 7-AA foe Gordon Central 52-44 three days after picking up their first region win of the season by topping Dade County 72-66.
“We have everyone healthy now, and we feel like we are playing our best ball at the right time,” Armuchee coach Clint Decker said.
Friday’s game came down to late free throws for Armuchee (6-17, 2-10 7-AA) as junior Wyatt Miller went 5-of-6 from the line, and senior Jax Gribble was 8-of-12 on his way to a team-high 22 points. Junior Chandler Cook finished with 11 points.
Armuchee will host Rockmart on Tuesday, while Gordon Central (2-20, 1-11) travels to Pepperell.
Dade County girls 61, Pepperell 46
The Pepperell girls’ basketball team worked to try and overcome early mistakes but fell to Dade County 61-46 in Trenton on Friday in a Region 7-AA game.
Pepperell (7-13, 3-9 7-AA) outscored Dade County 29-22 in the second half, but the homestanding Lady Wolverines led 39-17 at halftime thanks to a 21-5 first quarter.
“I’m proud of how we responded in the second half to the adjustments that we discussed at halftime. We just dug ourselves too big of a hole in the first quarter,” Pepperell coach Emily Claytor said.
Morgan Willingham led the Lady Dragons with 14 points, while Ellie Cox had 11 points and Aaliyah Barkley finished with nine. Pepperell was 11-of-14 from the line.
The Lady Dragons will step outside the region as they host Mt. Zion on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. before host Trion Monday evening.
Trion girls 47, Gordon Lee 32
Shelby Carlock scored her 1,000th point in her career and the Trion girls’ basketball team picked up a Region 6-A/A win at home Friday, topping Gordon Lee 47-32.
Carlock, a senior, scored 11 points in the game, while teammate Chloe Murdock led the Lady Bulldogs with 18 points. Summer Vaughn was next with six points.
Trion (13-8, 5-5 6-A/A) will be on the road to start out next week as the girls travel to Pepperell on Monday and then Darlington on Tuesday.