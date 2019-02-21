Rome ends the season with a 17-13 record after coming in fourth in the Region 7-5A tournament and reaching the Class 5A Sweet 16.
The Wolves opened with a 4-0 lead against the Bulldogs, but Lithonia (19-9) clamped down on Rome and went on a 16-0 run for a 16-4 lead after the first quarter.
Lithonia was slowed by the Wolves in the second quarter as Rome went into the break down 29-17, but the host team stayed ahead the rest of the way.
Rome was led by sophomore Caleb Byrd, who scored 28 points to lead all scorers. Byrd scored 22 in the second half.
The Wolves made the second round after upsetting Region 6-5A champion Riverwood last week in overtime.
In other action:
Elbert County boys 59, Rockmart 36
Rockmart’s grit and determination gave the Yellow Jackets a chance to in the second half against Elbert County, but the host Blue Devils wound up with the final push to win 59-36 in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Down just 24-21 at halftime, Rockmart (17-10) was behind just 38-31 heading into the final quarter when Elbert County found the right mix of offense and defense to outscore the Jackets 21-5 in the final eight minutes.
Rockmart finishes the season after going 13-1 in region play and taking second in the Region 7-AA tournament. Elbert County (27-3) will go on to play Woodville-Tompkins in the Elite Eight.
Lakeview Academy girls 58, Darlington 36
The Darlington girls’ basketball team’s run in the Class A Private state playoffs came to an end Thursday in Gainesville as the Lady Tigers lost 58-36 to Lakeview Academy.
Lakeview, who was ranked third in the final Class A Private power ratings, led 20-12 after the first quarter and held Darlington to just four points in the second quarter to take a 28-16 lead into halftime.
Darlington finishes with an 18-8 record and the No. 14 ranking in the power ratings.