From start to finish, the Pepperell boys’ basketball team stood strong Friday, holding Armuchee to single-digit scoring in three of the four quarters.
The Dragons rolled to a 67-34 win against the Indians in a Region 7-AA matchup at Armuchee’s new gymnasium.
Payton Rhoades scored 23 points to lead the Dragons (7-8, 4-4 7-AA), Kemp Edge added 12 points, Phoenix Prime had 11 points, and Ben Whelchel scored eight.
Armuchee (4-15, 0-8) was led by Wyatt Miller with 12 points, and Luke Mayhall with 10 points.
Alexander Stevens drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to close out the first quarter, cutting Pepperell’s lead to 18-9, but Rhoades, Prime and Whelchel teamed up to score 18 points in the second quarter to carry the Dragons to a 36-19 halftime score.
Pepperell hosts Coosa on Tuesday for a region contest, while the Indians hit the road against Chattooga in Summerville.
Model sweeps Dade
The trip to Trenton was a successful one for the Model High School basketball teams as the Blue Devils rolled to an 82-64 win over Dade County, and the Lady Devils edged the host Lady Wolverines 45-40.
The Region 7-AA victories were sparked by Jabari Burge for the Model boys (11-5, 7-1 7-AA) with a 38-point effort, and Montana Moats for the Model girls (6-11, 3-5) with 19 points.
Burge completed a double-double with 13 rebounds, while teammate Jared Bomer scored 15 points to go with nine rebounds, and David Veillon rounded out the scoring with 14 points and five rebounds.
Both Model teams will be back on the road Tuesday as they travel to Calhoun to take on Gordon Central.
Unity boys bounce back
After falling to Gordon Central on the road Thursday evening, the Unity Christian boys’ basketball team took care of business Friday and defeated region foe Hearts Academy 96-56 at home.
Huston Bryant and Austin Wilkerson each finished with 21 points for the Lions, while Tahiri Tolbert had 13 points and Johnny Whitley added 11. Wilkerson and Whitley both had three 3-pointers.
Unity coach Matt Claytor said his team’s willingness to take charges caused problems for Hearts and the Lions (10-5, 5-1 GAPPS) were able to take advantage of the situation.
“It was a perfect response after a tough loss the night before,” Claytor said. “Offensively, we shared the ball better than we ever have. It was a lot of fun to watch.”
Unity sank a total of nine 3’s and was a perfect 7-of-7 from the line.
Bryant and Wilkerson both lead the Lions against Gordon Central as well, scoring 21 points each, but Unity came up short to the Warriors, 63-54.
Unity will be back in action Tuesday at home to host Praise Academy.
Trion girls 50,
Mt. Zion-Carroll 36
Summer Vaughn scored 14 points to lead the Trion girls’ basketball team to a 50-36 Region 6-A/A against Mt. Zion-Carroll on Friday night at home.
Chloe Murdock added 13 points for the Lady Bulldogs, and Shelby Carlock added 12 points.
Trion (7-11, 3-5 6-A/A) hosts Excel Christian Academy on Tuesday in region action.