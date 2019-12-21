Kinsey Wright sank a layup off of a rebound and Morgan Willingham went 3-for-4 from the line in the 31 seconds to push the Pepperell girls past Armuchee 47-43 on Saturday.
The Region 7-AA game included eight lead changes in the second half as the two Floyd County goes battled from the opening tip at Pepperell High School.
“That’s huge,” Pepperell girls’ coach Emily Claytor said. “Armuchee always has a great team. They’re a solid team. They are quick and they play hard. But anytime you can get a region win in this region it’s huge.”
The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Lady Dragons (5-7, 2-3 7-AA), who began the week with back-to-back losses to Model and Woodland in the annual Christmas Tournament.
“We had some big plays by some girls tonight,” Claytor said. “They were fighting the entire game, and it just really came down to their effort to stay consistent the entire game.”
Willingham led all scorers with 13 points, including hitting nine of 14 free throws. Chloe Jones chipped in 11 for Pepperell while going a perfect 7-of-7 at the line. Aysia Day had 10 points, with eight coming in the second period to help give the Lady Dragons a 21-20 lead at halftime.
Armuchee (6-7, 1-4) was down 40-35 with less than three minutes to go in the game when Grace Stanley and Chloe Purdy contributed to an 8-2 run to put the Lady Indians up 43-40 with 52 seconds to go before Pepperell was able to wrangle control back in the final moments.
Katie Shinholster led Armuchee with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Purdy finished with nine and Julia Williams had seven.
Pepperell will next play at Unity Christian on Dec. 30, while Armuchee is at Trion on Dec. 31.
In other action:
Cornerstone Prep boys 59, Unity Christian 46
After winning four straight games, the Unity Christian boys’ basketball team was defeated Saturday at home by Cornerstone Prep in a 59-46 loss, dropping only its second game of the season.
John Nance led the Lions with 15 points, Huston Bryant added 14 points, and Austin Wilkerson followed with eight points.
The Lions and the Cougars each scored 24 points in the second half, but the Cougars had built a 35-22 lead at halftime to gain the needed cushion for the win.
On Monday, the Lions (8-2) defeated Gordon Central 72-63 behind Bryant’s 26 points. Nance added 14 points, while Kovi Chambers scored nine points.
The Lions are off next week and return to the court when they host Pepperell on Dec. 30.