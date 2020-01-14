Kinsey Wright scored 15 points and was able to be a key component in Pepperell’s girls’ basketball team’s 50-41 win over Coosa in Lindale on Tuesday.
The Region 7-AA victory was the first for the Lady Dragons since Dec. 21.
“Every win is so crucial, especially right now,” Pepperell coach Emily Claytor said. “We really needed a game where we could get in our rhythm for the entire game. I am also very proud of our defensive effort.”
Pepperell (7-10, 3-6 7-AA) trailed by one after the first quarter but outscored the visiting Lady Eagles 34-12 over the second and third periods to take a 46-25 lead into the final quarter.
Coosa (1-12, 0-9) took the fourth quarter 16-4, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the difference.
Ellie Cox hit three 3-pointers for Pepperell and finished with nine points total, while Jacey Blanton and Morgan Willingham each had seven points. Aysia Day had six.
The Lady Dragons remain at home Friday to host Model, while Coosa will host Armuchee.
In other action:
Darlington girls 45,
Christian Heritage 34
It was another day and another win for the Darlington girls’ basketball team Tuesday as they defeated Christian Heritage 45-34 in a Region 6-A/A contest at the Huffman Center.
Caroline Dingler led the Lady Tigers with 14 points while recording five assists and five steals. Teammate Jy Jy Johnson added 11 points, while Emmaline Ratledge finished with nine points and seven rebounds.
Darlington (16-2, 7-0 6-A/A) will be in the confines of the Huffman Center again Friday to host Gordon Lee.
Model boys 73,
Gordon Central 45
Three different players scored in the double digits for Model on Tuesday night as the Blue Devils went on the road and topped Gordon Central 73-45 for a Region 7-AA win in Calhoun.
Jared Bomer led the way for Model with 25 points, six rebounds and four steals, while Jabari Burge added 16 points and six rebounds. David Veillon tacked on 11 points to go with four assists and a charge.
The win was the fifth in a row for the Blue Devils, who are now 12-5 on the season and 8-1 in region play. Model will travel to Pepperell on Friday.
Coosa boys 63, Pepperell 60
A fast-paced battle was determined in the final quarter Tuesday night as the Coosa Eagles edged Pepperell 63-60 in a Region 7-AA game in Lindale.
The two teams were neck-and-neck throughout the game, with Pepperell (7-9, 4-5 7-AA) able to take a 32-30 lead into halftime and was up 47-46 after three.
Coosa (9-7, 6-3) managed to find just enough space in the fourth quarter to outscore Pepperell 17-13 and pick up the win.
Pepperell will be back in action Friday to host Model, while Coosa is back home to take on Armuchee.
Chattooga boys 56, Armuchee 40
A tough first half was too much for Armuchee’s boys’ basketball team to overcome Tuesday as they dropped a Region 7-AA game to Chattooga, 56-40.
Playing at home, Armuchee outscored the visiting Indians in the second half, but a slow start left Armuchee down 29-12 at halftime. Armuchee’s Jax Gribble led all scorers with 17 points. Chattooga was led by Cash Allen’s 10.
Armuchee (4-16, 0-9 7-AA) will travel to Coosa on Friday.