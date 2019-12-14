Facing what was nearly its first loss of the season, TaEmmica Nation secured the Rome High girls’ basketball team’s eighth straight victory when she drained a half-court 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Lady Wolves were down by one point when she hit the game-winning shot to lift Rome to a 53-51 win Saturday against Carrollton in a Region 7-5A contest at home.
Rome (8-0, 5-0 7-5A) will next play Monday in the opening round of the Christmas Tournament against Coosa at Berry College.
In other action:
Rockmart girls 54, Cedartown 50
Keyarah Berry handled most of the scoring Saturday night for the Rockmart girls’ basketball team, racking up 46 points in a 54-50 win against county rival and host Cedartown.
The junior forward has scored 108 points for the Lady Jackets over their last three games.
Marycille Brumby had 14 points and 16 rebounds for Cedartown, while Keke Turner scored 15 points.
Rockmart (5-3) hosts Chattooga on Tuesday, and Cedartown (1-1) will face Sonoraville on Thursday in the Rockmart Christmas Tournament.
Trion girls 39, Southeast Whitfield 24
The Trion girls’ basketball team broke a three-game skid Saturday with a 39-24 win against Southeast Whitfield at home.
Shelby Carlock led the Lady Bulldogs with eight points. Trion (5-3) will travel to Gordon Lee on Tuesday.
Cedartown boys 74, Rockmart 52
MJ Holiday scored 18 points to lead the Cedartown boys’ basketball team to a 74-52 win against Rockmart on Saturday night at home.
Jeremiah Johnson scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-1), and Tyler Rowland led Rockmart (5-3) with 14 points.
Cedartown is at Cherokee on Thursday. Rockmart travels to Chattooga on Tuesday.
FRIDAY’S GAMES Pepperell boys 74, Dade County 54
Payton Rhoades scored 31 points and pulled down 21 rebounds to lead the Pepperell boys’ basketball team to their first win of the season against Region 7-AA foe Dade County in a 74-54 victory Friday.
Hunter Henderson added 14 points for the Dragons, and Tom Vincent scored nine points. Pepperell coach Zach Mendence said his players are getting better each game and working extremely hard.
Pepperell (1-5, 1-3 7-AA) will face Armuchee on Monday in the opening round of the Christmas Tournament at Georgia Highlands College.
Gordon Central girls 61, Armuchee 55
Olivia Moses scored 27 points for the Armuchee girls’ basketball team, but the Lady Indians came up short in a 61-55 to Gordon Central on Friday in Region 7-AA road game.
Katie Shinholster added 14 points for the Lady Indians (5-5, 1-3 7-AA), and Arionna Dozier scored eight.
Gordon Central (7-2, 4-1) was led by Mercedes Coleman with 28 points.
Armuchee will next face Cartersville on Monday in the opening round of the Christmas Tournament at Georgia Highlands College.
Unity Christian boys 82, Praise Academy 56
Huston Bryant scored 21 points Friday to lead the Unity Christian boys’ basketball team to an 82-56 win against host Praise Academy in a GAPPS region contest.
Freshman Johnny Whitley helped the Lions pull away in the second quarter when he knocked down three straight 3-pointers.
Tahiri Tolbert scored 13 points for the Lions (7-1, 3-1), and Caleb Thompson scored 12 points.
The Lions are at home Monday against Gordon Central.