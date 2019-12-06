The Armuchee girls’ basketball team picked up its first Region 7-AA win of the season Friday as the Lady Indians defeated visiting Coosa 57-40.
Armuchee sophomore Olivia Moses led all players with 22 points, while Julia Williams scored nine and Chloe Purdy added eight. Coosa (0-4, 0-3 7-AA) was led by Paris Woodard with nine points, and Kasey Thacker had eight.
Armuchee (4-3, 1-1) will host Trion Saturday at 1 p.m. in a non-region tilt, while Coosa’s next game is Tuesday hosting Model.
In other action:
Model girls 49, Pepperell 32
A Region 7-AA contest went Model’s way in the end as the Lady Blue Devils topped visiting Pepperell 49-32 on Friday.
Pepperell (4-2, 1-1 7-AA) was led by Kinsey Wright, Ellie Cox and Jacey Blanton, who all finished with eight points each.
Model (3-4, 1-1) will be back in action Saturday at 6 p.m. at Darlington in an non-region contest, while Pepperell is at Cartersville for a noon tipoff.
Christian Heritage girls 57, Trion 37
Trion’s girls’ basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Friday as it lost to Christian Heritage 57-37 on the road.
Shelby Carlock led Trion in the Region 6-A/A game with 14 points. Tianna Youngblood was next for the Lady Bulldogs with six.
Trion (4-1, 0-1 6-A/A) will be at Armuchee on Saturday in a non-region game at 1 p.m.
Model boys 66, Pepperell 58
The Model boys’ basketball team improved to 2-0 in Region 7-AA on Friday night with a 66-58 victory over Pepperell in Shannon.
The Blue Devils (2-2) travel to Darlington at Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff, while Pepperell (0-4, 0-2 7-AA) will be back in action Tuesday hosting Rockmart in Lindale.
Shiloh Hills Christian boys 63, Unity Christian 57
Unity's winning streak came to an end Friday as the Lions were defeated by Shiloh Hills Christian 63-57 at home for the team's first loss of the season.
Huston Bryant led the Lions (4-1, 1-1) with 21 points, and Austin Wilkerson added 13 points.
The Lions will be at Lyndon Academy on Tuesday.
Coosa boys 72, Armuchee 56
Coosa pushed its Region 7-AA record to 3-0 on Friday as the Eagles topped Armuchee 72-56 on the road.
The Indians (2-3, 0-2 7-AA) were led by Luke Mayhall with 16 points and Jax Gribble with 13 points.
Coosa (3-1, 3-0) hosts Model on Tuesday. The Indians are at home Saturday against Trion at 3 p.m.