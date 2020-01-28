A tight Region 7-AA game was decided in overtime Tuesday night as the Chattooga boys’ basketball team outlasted a determined Model squad in Summerville, 56-54.
Model, which had handed Chattooga its lone region loss earlier this month in Shannon, held a slight lead at the end of the first three quarters, until Chattooga managed to outscore the Blue Devils 9-7 in final period and tie the game at 46 apiece at the end of regulation.
The game remained close, with the homestanding Indians taking a 56-54 lead. With 0.8 seconds on the clock, Model’s Jared Bomer shot the ball from half court for a chance at the game-winner. But the ball went just to the left of the basket as the buzzer sounded.
Bomer led the Blue Devils with 25 points, while Dane Fisher scored 15. Both Model players hit five 3-pointers in the game.
Chattooga (19-6, 12-1 7-AA) was led by Damien Smith’s 19, followed by Malachi Jackson’s 15 and Cash Allen with 13. Smith made five 3’s, while Jackson had four. Model (15-7, 10-3) was 8-of-10 from the line, while the Indians finished 5-of-9.
Both teams will play their final games of the regular season Friday as Model hosts Armuchee and Chattooga travels to Lindale to take on Pepperell.
In other action:
Rome girls 60, Villa Rica 51
Faced with possibly dropping their second Region 7-5A game in a row, the Rome High girls’ basketball team dug deep and put up a dominant fourth period to defeat Villa Rica 60-51 on Tuesday.
Playing at home, the Lady Wolves trailed the visiting Lady Wildcats 40-34 after the third quarter but went on to outscore their opponent 26-11 in the final eight minutes, avenging a previous loss to Villa Rica earlier in the season.
Rome (17-7, 10-5 7-5A) will host Hiram on Friday for its final game before starting the region tournament next week.
Darlington girls 71,
Trion 35
Caroline Dingler scored 23 points to lead four Darlington players in double digits Tuesday in a 71-35 win over Trion in a Region 6-A/A contest at the Huffman Center.
Olivia Adams was next for the Lady Tigers with 13 points, while Sarah Tunnell and Jy Jy Johnson each finished with 10.
Darlington (20-3, 10-1 6-A/A) will wrap up the regular season Friday at Mt. Zion-Carroll before starting the region tournament next week. Trion (14-10, 5-7) will host North Cobb Christian.
Chattooga girls 67,
Model 59
Chattooga got a solid game from freshman guard Makiya Parrish on Tuesday as the Lady Indians topped Model 67-59 in a Region 7-AA game at home.
Model (9-14, 5-8 7-AA) was up 23-18 in the second quarter before back-to-back 3-pointers by Parrish gave the Lady Indians a 26-23 lead going into halftime and they never looked back.
The Lady Blue Devils, playing without an injured Madison Harper, pushed themselves to try to overtake Chattooga in the second half but came up short.
Madison Moats led Model with 24 points, including five 3-pointers, while Nia Allen finished with 21 and went 5-of-7 at the line.
Parrish finished with 24 points and three 3’s, while teammate Neveah Morgan had 14 points and Faith Ann Foster added 10.
Chattooga (18-5, 12-1) will travel to Pepperell on Friday, while Model hosts Armuchee to wrap up the regular season before next week’s region tournament.
Rockmart boys 84, Armuchee 64
The Rockmart boys’ basketball team overpowered Armuchee in a Region 7-AA tilt Tuesday night, winning 84-64 on the road.
Armuchee (6-18, 2-11 7-AA) was led by senior Kody Manikas with 18 points, including going 3-of-5 from behind the arc, while fellow senior Jax Gribble followed with 13.
Rockmart (15-9, 11-2) will host Coosa on Friday, while Armuchee travels to Model.
Grace Christian boys 65, Unity 61
Unity Christian’s boys’ basketball team was edged 65-61 by Grace Christian Academy at home on Tuesday, wrapping up their regular season schedule.
Huston Bryant led the Lions with 22 points, while Austin Wilkerson finished with 15 and Eli Thompson added nine.
Unity (13-8, 6-4) will begin its region tournament next Tuesday by playing Horizon Christian Academy.