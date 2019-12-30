After battling their way to the championship game, the Rome High girls' basketball team came up short Monday.
The Lady Wolves were defeated by Bullitt, a team from Kentucky, 56-43 in the Siesta Key Beach bracket of the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational in Seffner, Florida.
Bullitt owned a 24-18 lead at halftime and was able to hang on for the win.
Rome (12-2) is at Villa Rica on Friday for a Region 7-5A contest.
Pepperell boys 68, Unity Christian 49
Payton Rhoades led the way for the Pepperell boys' basketball team with 19 points as the Dragons topped host Unity Christian 68-49 on Monday.
Kemp Edge added 17 points for the Dragons, while Phoenix Prime and Tom Vincent each scored 10.
Kovi Chambers scored eight points for Unity, and Huston Bryant, John Nance, Caleb Thompson and Austin Wilkerson each scored seven points.
Pepperell (5-7) is at Gordon Central on Friday for a Region 7-AA matchup. Unity (8-3) is at Armuchee on Saturday.
Pepperell girls 51, Unity Christian 29
The Pepperell girls' basketball team jumped out to an 11-point lead after the opening quarter and cruised to a 51-29 win against host Unity Christian on Monday.
Morgan Willingham scored 14 points to lead the Lady Dragons (6-7), Chloe Jones scored nine points, and Jacey Blanton and Aaliyah Barkley each scored six.
The Lady Dragons are at Gordon Central on Friday in a Region 7-AA matchup. Unity (3-6) is at Armuchee on Saturday.
Sonoraville girls 42, Darlington 31
The Darlington girls' basketball team was handed its second loss of the season Monday in a 42-31 loss to Sonoraville at the Huffman Center.
Darlington's only other loss this year also came at the hands of the Lady Phoenix.
Sarah Tunnell led Darlington (12-2) with eight points and seven rebounds.
Darlinton is at home Saturday against Mt. Zion in a Region 6-A contest.