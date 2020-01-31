A big first quarter put the Chattooga girls’ basketball team in position to win as the Lady Indians were able clinch their fourth straight victory with a win in Lindale.
Chattooga finished out the regular season Friday with a 55-42 win against Region 7-AA foe Pepperell, outscoring the Lady Dragons 24-4 in the opening quarter.
The Lady Indians (19-5, 13-1 7-AA) slowed down in the second period when the Lady Dragons outscored them 10-3, but the region’s No. 1 seed still went into the second half with a 27-14 lead.
“Right off the bat, we had a nice run and our defense propelled us to the run,” Chattooga coach Alvah Beasley said. “We made some nice, easy baskets and that makes you feel good about yourself. In the second quarter, we didn’t hit our shots.
“Once we didn’t hit our shots, we kind of moped around a little bit and lost our energy. We were deflated.”
The Lady Indians recovered in the second half, despite another try by the Lady Dragons to close the gap. Pepperell (7-17, 3-11) put together a 15-5 run in the final period to bring the score to 49-40, but the Lady Indians were able to hold off the rally.
Chattooga was led by Faith Ann Foster with 16 points, Nevaeh Morgan with 12 points and Tia Dunaway with 10 points. For the Lady Dragons, Morgan Willingham led with 14 points, and Kinsey Wright scored eight points.
The two teams will be back on the court next week for the Region 7-AA tournament, which begins Monday at Chattooga.
In other action:
Darlington girls 66,
Mt. Zion-Carroll 42
The Darlington girls’ basketball team had little trouble on the road Friday as the Lady Tigers defeated North Cobb Christian 66-42 to wrap up the regular season.
The win secured Darlington the Region 6-A/A subregion title, making the Lady Tigers the No. 1 seed from their side of the region for next week’s region tournament.
Caroline Dingler led Darlington with 21 points, as well as nine assists and five steals, while Olivia Adams made six 3-pointers on her way to 20 points.
Darlington (21-3, 11-1 6-A/A) will start play in the Region 6-A tournament Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Mt. Bethel Christian in Marietta. The opponent is yet to be determined.
Trion girls 62,
North Cobb Christian 34
Shelby Carlock scored a game-high 22 points and the Trion Lady Bulldogs won 62-34 over North Cobb Christian at home Friday.
Trion will now get ready to play their way into the Region 6-A quarterfinals Saturday when they take on Fellowship Christian at 7 p.m.
Tianna Youngblood added 12 points for the Lady Bulldogs, while Chloe Murdock finished with nine. Trion (15-9) finishes the regular season as the No. 4 seed in Region 6-A/A with a 6-6 region record.