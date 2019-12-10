Fighting it out in a Region 7-AA battle, Rockmart and Pepperell’s boys appeared to be headed for a close one in Lindale on Tuesday night.
Then Juke Boozer found his sweet spot.
A tight first half was blown open by a 21-12 third quarter as Boozer made four 3-pointers in the eight-minute span and Rockmart defeated Pepperell 70-52.
Pepperell (0-5, 0-3 7-AA) had finished the first quarter down just 17-16 and went into the half with a 31-26 deficit. Rockmart (4-2, 2-0) edged the host Dragons 15-14 in the fourth period, but the Jackets’ breakout period held them up.
Boozer led all scorers with 21 points, while teammate Keyshawn McCollough finished with 13. Rockmart’s Jakari Clark scored nine points, while Tyler Rowland and Sherman Davis each had eight.
The Dragons had four players reach double digits in scoring, with Payton Rhoades leading the way with 16. Tom Vincent scored 11 points, while Phoenix Prime and Ben Whelchel each added 10.
The win is the fourth in a row for Rockmart after losing its first two games of the season to Class 5A teams Villa Rica and East Paulding.
The Jackets will return to Floyd County on Friday to visit Model, while Pepperell continues to search for its first win when it hosts Dade County on the same night.
In other action:
Rockmart girls 43, Pepperell 26
Keyarah Berry scored 22 points and the Rockmart girls’ basketball team shrugged off a slow start to pick up a 43-26 win over Region 7-AA foe Pepperell on the road Tuesday.
The Lady Jackets (3-3, 2-0 7-AA) flexed their defensive muscles and led 17-6 at halftime on the way to handing Pepperell (4-4, 1-2) it’s third loss in a row.
Anbria Daniels had seven points for Rockmart, while Logan Adams hit a pair of 3-pointers for six total points. Pepperell’s Aaliyah Barkley, Morgan Willingham and Kinsey Wright each finished with five points to lead the Lady Dragons.
Rockmart will be back in action Friday at Model, while Pepperell stays at home to take on Dade County.
Rome girls 53, Cass 49
The Rome High girls’ basketball team held on for a close 53-49 win over Cass on Tuesday at home.
The Lady Wolves (6-0, 4-0 7-5A) remain undefeated after the hard-earned Region 7-5A victory, in which Rome led 25-15 at the half. Cass is now 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the region.
Rome will be back at home Friday hosting non-region opponent Calhoun.
Model boys 40, Coosa 28
Model’s boys’ basketball team used a stellar defensive effort to pick up its fourth win in a row Tuesday night, beating Coosa 40-28 on the road.
Model (4-2, 3-0 7-AA) Model had an 8-3 lead after one quarter and a 22-11 halftime lead. Coosa (3-2, 3-1) never got any rhythm offensively and never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.
Jared Bomer led the Blue Devils with 12 points and Jabari Burge was close behind at 10. Sam Richardson paced the Eagles with eight points while Terry Curry chipped in six.
Model hosts Rockmart on Friday, while Coosa is at Chattooga.
Model girls 45, Coosa 28
The Model Lady Devils picked up a Region 7-AA win on the road Tuesday, beating Coosa 45-28.
Model (4-5, 2-1 7-AA) used stifling full-court pressure defense to give Coosa fits all night. The Lady Devils ran out to a 7-0 lead in the first minute of action and never looked back. The Lady Eagles (0-5, 0-4) started off the third quarter with six quick points, but Model steadied its defense and gradually pulled away.
Madison Harper paced Model with 20 points, while Montana Moats scored 19. Ashlee Bailey led Coosa with eight points.
Model hosts Rockmart on Friday, while Coosa is at Chattooga.
Darlington girls 41, Christian Heritage 30
The Darlington Lady Tigers moved to 8-1 on the season Tuesday with a 41-30 win over Region 6-A/A foe Christian Heritage in Dalton.
It marked the first loss of the season for the host Lady Lions, while Darlington improves to 2-0 in region play.
Caroline Dingler paced the Lady Tigers, scoring 14 points to go with five assists and three steals. Darlington travels to Gordon Lee on Friday.