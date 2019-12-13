After burning through the first part of its Region 7-AA schedule, the Model boys’ basketball team’s undefeated run came to an end Friday night.
The Blue Devils were outlasted by Rockmart 59-54 in Shannon, dropping Model to 3-1 in region play.
The Blue Devils led the majority of the game, owning a 29-24 lead at halftime and leading by as many as 15 points in the third quarter. Rockmart’s Juke Boozer then took his team on a 13-2 run to close out the third period, cutting Model’s lead to six points.
Rockmart’s Sherman Davis hit a 3-pointer in the final 3 minutes of the game to break a 52-52 tie and give the Yellow Jackets the lead for good.
Boozer led Rockmart with 25 points, including five 3-pointers, Ty Floyd scored 12 points off four 3-pointers, and Davis added 11 points. Model (4-3) was led by Jabari Burge with 17 points, while David Veillon had nine points.
Rockmart (5-2, 3-0 7-AA) goes up against county rival Cedartown on the road Saturday, while Model hosts Dade County in another region contest.
In other action:
Calhoun boys 58, Rome 52
The Calhoun boys’ basketball team came back from being down 29-19 at the half to top Rome High in a non-region tilt Friday night at Rome High School.
Calhoun (5-1) was paced by Caleb Boone’s 19 points, including three 3-pointers, while teammate Gage Maffettone added 17 points. Justyn Smith led Rome (1-6) with 16 points, followed by Justin Ingram’s 15.
The Wolves return to Region 7-5A play Saturday as they host Carrollton, while Calhoun jumps back into Region 6-3A with a home game against Adairsville.
Rockmart girls 55, Model 49
The Model girls’ basketball team led Rockmart by one point heading into the final quarter of Friday’s game, but Keyarah Berry racked up 40 points to lead her team to a 55-49 win in Shannon.
With the score tied 44-44 in the final quarter, Emma Evans scored a basket to break the tie and put the Lady Jackets out front for good.
Montana Moats led Model (4-6, 2-2 7-AA) with 24 points, including five 3-pointers, Nia Allen added 10 points, and Madison Harper chipped in with eight points.
Rockmart (4-3, 3-0) visits Cedartown on Saturday, while Model hosts Dade County.
Rome girls 61, Calhoun 33
Trenishia Adams hit seven of Rome’s 11 3-pointers for a game-high 21 points Friday as the Lady Wolves picked up a 61-33 win over non-region foe Calhoun.
Adams was one of 11 Rome players who scored in the game as the Lady Wolves remain undefeated at 7-0 on the year. DeKerriya Daniel was next for Rome with seven points.
Calhoun (3-4) was led by Anna George’s 14 points.
Rome is at home Saturday against Region 7-5A opponent Carrollton, while Calhoun hosts Adairsville for a Region 6-3A tilt.
Darlington girls 72, Gordon Lee 39
A dominant effort by the Darlington girls’ basketball team gave the Lady Tigers a 72-39 win over Gordon Central on the road Friday in a Region 6-A/A contest.
Emmaline Ratledge finished with 21 points and seven rebounds for Darlington (9-1, 3-0 6-A/A), while Caroline Dingler recorded 18 points, six steals and six assists.
The Lady Tigers will next play Monday as they take on Woodland at Berry College in the first round of the Christmas Tournament
Dade County girls 67, Pepperell 49
Pepperell’s girls’ trailed 24-12 after the first period and found it tough to recover as the Lady Dragons lost 67-49 to Region 7-AA foe Dade County at home Friday.
Kinsey Wright scored 13 points for Pepperell (4-5, 1-3 7-AA), while Chloe Jones added 11 and Mattie Blalock had seven.
“Dade County is a great, well-rounded team,” Pepperell coach Emily Claytor said. “We dug ourselves a hole early and weren’t able to get out, but I am very proud of how our girls never once stopped fighting.”
Pepperell will be back in action Monday to take on Model at Georgia Highlands College in the first round of the Christmas Tournament
Bowdon girls 49, Trion 46
Trion’s girls’ basketball team came up short Friday as the Lady Bulldogs dropped a Region 6-A/A contest to Bowdon 49-46 at home.
Shelby Carlock led Trion with 19 points, while Chloe Murdock added 18. Trion (4-3, 0-2) will host Southeast Whitfield on Saturday.