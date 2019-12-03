A suspenseful game Tuesday ended with the home team with a one-point advantage as the Chattooga girls’ basketball team edged Armuchee 51-50 in Summerville.
It was the first Region 7-AA contest for both teams, which stayed within striking distance of each other throughout the game. Chattooga (2-1, 1-0 7-AA) entered the final quarter ahead 37-34.
Armuchee (3-3, 0-1) was led by Julia Williams, who scored 15 points, while Olivia Moses added 10 and Chloe Purdy finished with eight.
Chattooga was led by Jacie Martin’s 16, followed by Makiya Parrish (14) and Faith Ann Foster (8).
Armuchee will be back home Friday to host Coosa, while Chattooga travels to Trenton to take on Dade County.
In other action:
Rome girls 64, Paulding County 16
A huge first half put the Rome High girls’ team firmly in control of a Region 7-5A contest Tuesday at home on the way to a 64-16 win over Paulding County.
The Lady Wolves led 50-8 at halftime as they remained undefeated on the young season with a 4-0 record overall and 2-0 in region play.
Rome will host Woodland on Friday.
Sonoraville girls 65, Darlington 43
Darlington’s superb start to the season hit a rough patch Tuesday as the Lady Tigers’ suffered a slow start in a 65-43 loss to Sonoraville on the road.
The host Lady Phoenix led 42-18 at the half as Darlington lost its first game of the season, bringing its record to 5-1.
The Lady Tigers open Region 6-A play on Thursday when they visit Bowdon.
Chattooga boys 74, Armuchee 47
A runaway second period proved costly for Armuchee on Tuesday as the Indians lost to Chattooga 74-47 to open its Region 7-AA schedule.
Luke Mayhall led Armuchee (2-2, 0-1 7-AA) with 13 points, while Jax Gribble and Sylvester Bassey had 10 rebounds each. Chattooga scored 10 3-pointers in the second period to pull away from visiting Tribe.
Armuchee will host Coosa on Friday.
MONDAY’S GAME
Unity Christian boys 84, Oakwood Christian 39
The Unity Christian boys’ basketball team improved to 4-0 on Monday with an 84-39 win at home against Oakwood Christian Academy.
Unity pulled away in the second half holding Oakwood to only eight points through the closing two quarters.
Huston Bryant scored 13 points to lead the Lions as 11 players each got a chance to score. John Nance scored 11 points, Sam Mumpower and Zach Irmscher each scored 10, and Austin Wilkerson and Kovi Chambers scored nine and eight points, respectively.
The Lions will next host Shiloh Hills Christian on Friday.