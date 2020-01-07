The Armuchee girls’ basketball team pulled out a nail-biter on their home court Tuesday evening as they defeated rival Model 57-55 in a Region 7-AA contest.
Playing their second game in their new gym, the Lady Indians (8-9, 2-5 7-AA) opened with a 22-6 lead after the first quarter before Model recovered and outscored them 14-7 in the second period.
The game was tied 55-55 with 16.6 second left when Armuchee was able to get the final basket and hold on for the win.
“Tonight we had a complete team effort on offense and defense. Every player played with focus and the heart of a Lady Indian,” Armuchee coach Michelle Arp said. “I am very proud of the girls tonight and the fight that they showed, and we are blessed to come out with the win.”
Olivia Moses paced the Lady Indians with 22 points, while Katie Shinholster added 10. Grace Stanley, Julia Williams and Chloe Purdy each finished with eight points for Armuchee.
Madison Harper scored a game-high 26 points to lead Model (5-11, 2-5), while Montana Moats had nine and Avery Quarles added eight.
Armuchee will be at home again Friday to host Pepperell, while Model travels to Dade County.
In other action:
Darlington girls 64, Trion 35
Caroline Dingler scored 17 points and had five assists and five steals as the Darlington girls defeated Trion 64-35 on the road Tuesday in a Region 6-A/A contest.
The win keeps the Lady Tigers undefeated in subregion play at 5-0 with a 14-2 overall record.
Olivia Adams scored 13 points for Darlington, while Emmaline Ratledge finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Trion (10-7, 2-4) was led by Shelby Carlock’s 16 points, while Chloe Murdock added eight and Tianna Youngblood had seven.
Darlington will be back home Friday to host North Cobb Christian, while Trion hosts Mt. Zion-Carroll.
Chattooga girls 59,
Pepperell 41
The Pepperell girls’ basketball team managed to cut Chattooga’s lead to nine in the fourth quarter Tuesday but couldn’t stop the host Lady Indians from going on to win 59-41.
A 3-pointer from Kinsey Wright got Pepperell within single digits of the lead late in the Region 7-AA contest.
Jacey Blanton led the Lady Dragons with 11 points, followed by Morgan Willingham with seven. Kinsey Wright and Chloe Jones each finished with six.
Pepperell (6-9, 2-5 7-AA) will play at Armuchee on Friday, while Chattooga (11-4, 6-1) hosts Rockmart.
Unity Christian boys 80,
Lyndon Academy 34
Four players scored in double digits for Unity Christian on Tuesday as the Lions routed Lyndon Academy 80-34 at home in a region contest.
Huston Bryant led the way with 17 points for Unity, while Austin Wilkerson tacked on 13 points, Jordan Massingill finished with 11 and Kovi Chambers added 10.
Unity (9-4, 4-1 GAPPS Region 1-A) will next travel to Calhoun on Thursday to take on Gordon Central.
Model boys 63, Armuchee 43
The Model boys’ basketball team rallied from a slow start to take control of a Region 7-AA match with Armuchee and win 63-43 on the road.
A 15-10 Model lead in the first quarter only grew from there as Armuchee’s struggles to pick up a region win continues.
“I feel that Model is the strongest team in our region, and we had to play an almost perfect game to give ourselves a chance, and we didn’t do that,” Armuchee coach Clint Decker said.
Chandler Cook led the Indians with 10 points.
Armuchee hosts Pepperell on Friday in what will be the Indians’ official opening of their new gym, while Model is on the road at Dade County.