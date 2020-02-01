Rome High’s Trenishia Adams has been a threat from beyond the arc all season for the Lady Wolves' basketball team.
On Saturday, the sophomore took her game to a different kind of competition and again proved herself on the court.
Adams came out on top in the opening round of the first ever Georgia High School Athletic Association 3-point competition at Armuchee High School, which was one of eight sites in hosting qualifying around the state.
Rome coach Jason Harris asked all of his players if they wanted to be involved, and he knew Adams would be a perfect fit for the competition.
“She’s tremendously valuable for us because people have to plan for her,” Harris said. “We’ve seen it this year as we’ve gone through the season. People tailor their defenses to account for her. She’s a tremendous asset to our team, and her just being a sophomore speaks volumes of her talents.”
Joining Adams on Saturday were Rome teammate DeKerriya Daniel, Model’s Madison Moats and Montana Moats, Chattooga’s Makiya Parrish, Sonoraville’s Abby Chambers and Lafayette’s Mykeria Johnson.
Each player had two rounds of 90 seconds to shoot from a rack of six balls at four designated areas behind the 3-point line. Each ball counted as one point except the final ball of each rack, which counted as three points.
Adams was tied for second with Chattooga’s Makiya Parrish after the first round, but pulled ahead in Round 2, scoring 21 points to easily take over the top spot.
“I could’ve done better, but I have something to prove, because I know I can shoot,” Adams said.
Adams was followed by Parrish in second place, Sonoraville’s Abby Chambers in third place and LaFayett’s Mykeria Johnson in fourth place.
The four players will now move on to the semifinals, which will take place at four yet-to-be-determined sites on Feb. 15. The top four from each of the semifinal sites will advance to the finals, which will be March 6 at the Macon Centreplex during the GHSA state basketball championships.
Larry Payne, coordinator for Saturday's event at Armuchee, said the timing of the contest the weekend before region tournaments may have accounted for the low numbers, but he was impressed with the players that showed up.
“It’s something they’re trying to put together to get more people involved in athletics,” Payne said. “There’s some good girls here. They shoot the ball really well — all of them. There’s going to be a lot of good shooting here today.”
The girls-only 3-point contest is being held by the GHSA alongside a boys-only slam dunk contest, in which players submit videos for online voting.
The eight semifinalists will then submit new videos for voting, and the top three will move on to the finals in a live competition, which will also take place during GHSA state basketball championships