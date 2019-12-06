As Jason Harris gets into his third year as head coach for the Rome High girls’ basketball team, a lot of the pieces of his team are coming together.
The Lady Wolves have started the season on a tear by jumping out to a 5-0 record, but more importantly posting a 3-0 record in Region 7-5A.
“It’s always nice to start the region out with wins because, when it comes down to it, that’s what really counts,” Harris said. “The overall record, we’re really proud of that, but we know we’re not that good yet. We want to peak at the right time so that we can make a deep run in the playoffs.”
The Lady Wolves topped their most recent region foe with a 57-20 win against Woodland on Friday at home, while the Rome boys defeated the Wildcats 46-38.
The Wolves’ win comes after an 0-3 start and gives first-year head coach Terry Smith his first victory at the helm.
“Getting that goose egg out of the ‘W’ column — it feels good,” Smith said. “It’s great for those kids’ confidence. At the end of the day, it’s about those kids. I’m happy for them.”
Trenishia Adams led the Lady Wolves with 11 points, while Daniyah Primus and Taleyiah Chatman each added eight points.
Harris said Chatman, Adams, Allison Loveman and Anniyah Williams are a group of sophomores that add to Rome’s depth, which has been a key factor in the Lady Wolves’ success so far this season and will aid the team as they try to make it back to the playoffs.
The Lady Wolves moved on to the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs last season and made the first round two years ago in Harris’ debut as head coach.
“We’ve got 16 girls that we can put on the court at any given time and we won’t drop off,” Harris said. “We’re two to three deep at every position we have, so we can push the tempo how we like to play and not get tired.”
The Lady Wolves struggled with injuries last season, which allowed those younger players to get valuable playing time they may not have otherwise seen. Combined with the senior leadership of Justyce Moore, who was out with an injury last season, Harris has a lot of players he can look to on the court.
“Justyce Moore has been tremendous with her energy,” Harris said. “She sets the tone for us defensively. Her being back helps us tremendously.”
Even with the hot start, Harris sees a tough road ahead for the Lady Wolves, beginning next week with a pair of region games at home — Tuesday against Cass and Saturday against Carrollton.
“Our region is a dogfight,” Harris said. “We’ve got Cass, which is always a tough game for us. They’re well-coached and they’re going to try to push the pace on us. It’s going to be a dogfight starting next Tuesday.”
For the Wolves (1-3, 1-2 7-5A), Jay Wise and Justyn Smith each scored 11 points, while Jamerius McDearmont added 10 points.
“They put four quarters together tonight,” Smith said. “They got a little sloppy late, but that’s typical of a young team. We just want to have them ready and playing pretty good basketball going into the region tournament.”
The Wolves will host Cedartown on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.