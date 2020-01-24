With three games left in the regular season, the Rome High girls’ basketball team doesn’t have it easy before the region tournament gets underway next month.
But with two tough upcoming games, Rome girls’ basketball coach Jason Harris says he’s confident he hasn’t seen the best from his team yet.
“I don’t think we’ve seen our best ball yet,” Harris said. “We’re not too low as to where we should be, and we’re not too high. We’re not peaking, so I think we’re where we should be. We’ll keep getting better every day and keep getting ready for the region tournament and the playoffs. That’s what we’re really playing for.”
The Lady Wolves got back into the win column Friday with a 67-52 win against Region 7-5A foe East Paulding, ending a skid of three straight losses for Rome.
The game was the first home game for the Lady Wolves since Dec. 14 when they topped Carrollton 53-51. Since that game, the Lady Wolves have competed in the Seven Hills Rotary/Rome News-Tribune Christmas Tournament then the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational.
Combining those tournaments with a seven-game road stint, the Lady Wolves had played 14 straight games away from home prior to Friday.
“The road stresses you out sometimes, and it can be good for you sometimes, but we are glad to be home for this last stretch,” Harris said.
Rome (16-6, 9-4 7-5A) jumped out to an early 9-4 lead against East Paulding when Treneisha Adams hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter, but the Lady Raiders were able to cut away at the lead and tie the score 16-16 by the end of the period.
East Paulding (4-19, 3-11) took its first lead of the game in the second quarter when a basket by Wunmi Atiba put the Lady Raiders up 18-16. Adams then hit back-to-back 3-pointers to retake a 23-18 lead and put the Lady Raiders away for good. An 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter pushed the Lady Wolves’ lead to 20 points.
Adams is just one of a group of sophomores for Rome that Harris said make big contributions to the team.
“We played with some energy,” Harris said. “There were some things we could’ve done better. We had some ups and downs, but I think that just comes with the game. We’ve got five seniors, but we can also play five sophomores, so the youth comes into play sometimes.”
East Paulding cut Rome’s lead to six points near the beginning of the third quarter on five straight points from Kimberlyn Black, but the Lady Wolves then went on a 12-0 run capped by a bucket by DeKerriya Daniel for a 51-35 score.
Adams led the Lady Wolves with 21 points, including six 3-pointers. Amberly Brown added nine points for Rome, and Justyce Moore scored eight. Atiba led East Paulding with 14 points, and Black scored 12.
The Lady Wolves will host undefeated Kell on Saturday at 6 p.m., then they’ll host third-place Villa Rica on Tuesday.
“We feel confident,” Harris said. “We’re trying to make sure we’re prepared. The girls are feeling good and we’re healthy. That’s the big thing. We just feel like we can play with anybody on any given day, and we’re just trying to get rolling and make sure we’re rolling at the right time going into the region tournament.”
Facing the long road stint in the middle of the season does have it’s benefits for Rome. Along with being able to finish up the regular season at home, Harris says it’s necessary for a good team to learn how to win on the road if they want to enjoy success in the postseason.
“Nobody’s going to win the state championship at home,” Harris said. “We’re not going to win the region tournament at home because we’ve got to go to Carrollton. If you win a state championship, you’ve got to win on the road, so you’ve just got to be prepared to be on the road and be focused and be able to execute.”