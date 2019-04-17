The Rome High boys’ basketball team has seen three head coaches over the last five years, and new head coach Terry Smith hopes he’s in the first stages of bringing some continuity to the team.
Smith, who served as the team's assistant head coach this past season, was introduced as the Wolves' new head coach Wednesday afternoon during a special event also recognizing players signing to colleges.
Smith replaces Principal Eric Holland, who stepped down as the head coach after this past season.
In his first season with the team, Smith saw the Wolves return to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and is eager to see what the team will accomplish in the future.
“Those kids love basketball,” Smith said. “They’re going to show up, and we’ve come off an exciting year. Those kids are excited to add on to what success we had last year. They understand the system.”
The team showed a relentlessness that impressed Smith when the Wolves upset top-seeded Riverwood on the road in the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
Smith said a familiarity with the team will help with transitioning to the head coaching spot, but he realizes he has big shoes to fill replacing Holland.
“We don’t have to change our offensive and defensive schemes,” Smith said. “Our kids are familiar with that. They’re going to be comfortable doing what we do. As far as any sport, you don’t want to have a revolving door. We’re just trying to have some continuity."
Holland became head coach in 2017, the same year he was named Rome High's principal. He announced last month that he was stepping down from his role as head coach to concentrate more on his administrative duties.
“Whomever got the job, there was going to be high expectations and there was going to be pressure," Smith said. "There’s going to always be pressure. He (Holland) knows what I can do and he expects more. It’s a great challenge, but it’s a challenge that I welcome.”
The coach saw the team improve in his time as an assistant with the Wolves finishing last season with a 17-13 overall record after going 9-14 the previous season.
“We’ve got to make basketball important around here,” Smith said. “No disrespect to the other sports. We’re not competing against them, we’re competing with them. We had an increase in wins and our region’s not a cupcake. There are some really, really good teams.”
Smith is familiar with being a head coach as he has headed up programs at Crisp County, Peach County and most recently Bainbridge. In two seasons with the Bainbridge Bearcats, Smith led the team to an overall record of 20-37 and two consecutive trips to the Class 5A state playoffs.
Smith's formal introduction to the Rome High community was part of an afternoon that also included signing ceremonies for three Rome High players. The trio signed letters of intent to further their basketball careers at the next level.
Tamiya Griffin signed with Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina, Malik Stewart signed with Albany Tech, and Kamen Brown decided to stay close to home, signing with Shorter University.
A Region 7-5A all-region first-teamer, Griffin helped carry the Lady Wolves to a first-round upset of Jackson-Atlanta in the state playoffs.