After a hard-nosed 57-47 win, the host Yellow Jackets came away with the lead spot as both teams came in undefeated in region play.
Chattooga led 18-14 after the opening period, but the Yellow Jackets came back to tie the score 25-25 at halftime. Rockmart then pulled ahead in the third period leading 41-36 going into the final quarter.
Sam Depew led Rockmart (7-7, 5-0 Region 7-AA) with 15 points, Juke Boozer followed with 11 points, and Chandler Cooper added 10 points.
Chattooga (8-8, 6-1) was led by Malachi Jackson with 13 points, and Trey Flowers and Clayton Johnson with nine points each.
The Yellow Jackets continue region play today on the road against Gordon Central at 3 p.m., and the Indians host Calhoun today at 6:30 p.m.
Rome boys 74, Woodland 68
Caleb Byrd continued his success on the court Friday scoring 31 points to lead the Rome boys’ basketball team to a 74-68 Region 7-5A win against Woodland on the road.
The junior surpassed 1,000 points in his high school career needing only eight points to reach the milestone going into Friday’s contest.
The victory against the Wildcats (4-13, 1-8 Region 7-5A) was the third region win for the Wolves in their last four contests.
Rome (12-5, 5-3) is back in action today to host region foe Kell at 7:30 p.m.
Darlington boys 56, Bowdon 48
Andrew Land scored 22 points to help carry the Darlington boys’ basketball team to a 56-48 Region 6-A win against Bowdon on the road Friday.
Barrick Wade added 18 points for the Tigers, who owned a 25-20 lead over the Red Devils (10-6, 4-2 Region 6-A) at halftime. Wade also drained four 3-pointers.
Darlington (9-7, 5-2) travels to face region foe Christian Heritage on Tuesday.
Pepperell girls 49, Armuchee 33
Maycy Owens scored 16 points Friday to lift the Pepperell girls’ basketball team to a 49-33 Region 7-AA win against Armuchee in Lindale.
Josie McGraw added 13 points for the Lady Dragons (7-8, 3-5 Region 7-AA), and Mattie Blalock chipped in nine points.
Pepperell continues region play Tuesday on the road against Coosa, while the Lady Indians (5-11, 0-8) travel to face Chattooga.
Rockmart girls 69, Chattooga 44
Keyarah Berry racked up 44 points and surpassed 1,000 points for her career, while draining five 3-pointers to lead the Rockmart girls’ basketball team to a 69-44 Region 7-AA win against Chattooga.
The sophomore went 11 of 15 from the free throw line to help put the game away, and Megan Little finished with 15 points and three 3-pointers, while going 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
Chattooga (7-9, 4-3 Region 7-AA) was led by Regan Broome with 14 points, Jacie Martin with 13 points, and Faith Ann Foster with 11 points.
Rockmart (8-6, 4-1) travels to face Gordon Central today at 1:30 p.m. in region play, while Chattooga hosts Calhoun at 5 p.m.
Trion girls 44, Gordon Lee 31
The Trion girls’ basketball team won its second straight Region 6-A game Friday with a 44-31 victory at home against Gordon Lee.
Shelby Carlock scored 12 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs (6-7, 2-4 Region 6-A), and Chloe Murdock and Lauren Allison each scored eight points.
Trion hosts Dade County today at 4 p.m.
Killian Hills girls 48, Unity Christian 45
The Unity Christian girls’ basketball team was handed its first region loss of the season Friday night in a 48-45 overtime road loss to Killian Hills.
With the Lady Lions trailing in the fourth period, Julia Yadkowski hit a jumper with six seconds left to send the game to overtime. Yadkowski finished with four points.
Maggie Dyer led the Lady Lions (10-4, 4-1) with 23 points, and Maggie Whitehead scored nine.
Unity hosts Horizon Christian on Tuesday.