The high school basketball season is reaching its midway mark in region play, the standings in Region 7-AA boys action couldn’t be tighter.
There’s a three-way tie at the top between Model, Chattooga and Rockmart, and the fourth-place and fifth-place squads are not far behind.
The Blue Devils, Indians and Yellow Jackets all sit at 6-1 in region play with Coosa and Pepperell both at 4-3.
“I like where we sit, but in basketball, the turn of events can get drastic if you don’t get better every day,” Model boys’ coach Jacob Travis said. “Our hope is to get up every day and get better.”
With time left in the season before the region tournament, Travis expects those other teams that are only a couple of games behind to pose threats later down the road.
“It’s still early,” Travis said. “There’s a lot of teams in our region that I assume are going to get better. We’re still weeks away.”
Model’s one loss came at the hands of Rockmart, while the Jackets were defeated by Chattooga, and the Indians were topped by the Blue Devils. There could be a breakup in the tie after Friday as Model welcomes Dade County and Chattooga hosts Rockmart.
The Chattooga and Rockmart girls also lead Region 7-AA with 6-1 records. The region will have a single leader Friday, however, as both schools are set to meet in Summerville.
Hoping to spark some success in region play, the Armuchee girls came away with a big win Tuesday when the Lady Indians eked out a 57-55 win against Model.
It marked the second region win of the season for Armuchee and the first time the Lady Indians have defeated the Lady Blue Devils since 2013. The Lady Indians will look for another win Friday when they host Pepperell, which is also 2-5 in the region.
In Region 7-5A, Rome High’s girls lost their first region contest last week in an overtime loss to Villa Rica before bouncing back with wins against Hiram and Paulding County. The Lady Wolves continue a long road stint Friday against Woodland, which Rome defeated 57-20 earlier in the season.
Rome (14-3, 7-1) will then face first-place Kell, which is 8-0 in the region standings, on Saturday.
Rome High’s boys will try to end a five-game skid Friday when the Wolves (2-13, 1-7) face the Wildcats, who they defeated the first week in December for their first win of the season.
In Class A, the Darlington girls (14-2, 5-0) look to continue their run through Region 6-A/A when they host North Cobb Christian on Friday.
The Darlington boys (5-9, 4-2) dropped four of their first five games this season, but have been successful in region play. The Tigers are coming off a loss to Trion, and face another tough test Friday against North Cobb Christian, which is 5-0 in region play.