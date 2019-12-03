Emily Claytor’s first season at the helm of the Pepperell Lady Dragons hasn’t had the smoothest start, but her players are still giving her reasons to celebrate.
Opening their Region 7-AA schedule on Tuesday, the Lady Dragons opened up a tight game by outscoring Coosa 20-6 in the third quarter on the way to a 68-52 win at the Eagles’ Nest.
It’s the third win in a row for Pepperell (4-1, 1-0 7-AA) as the team has had to deal with some injured players here at the beginning of the season.
“We’ve had a lot of injuries so far, but always the next girl up has just filled that spot and we’ve kept going. We’re playing a lot of young players right now, and they don’t look young out there on the court,” Claytor said.
Two of those young players led Pepperell in the scoring column as Morgan Willingham finished with a game-high 23 points and three 3-pointers, followed by Aaliyah Barkley with 12. The two are freshmen on a team that has called upon them to step up in big moments. Junior Jacey Blanton added 12 as well.
“They’re coming out looking like they’ve been in these situations before even though they haven’t,” Claytor said of her younger players. “There have been some big-time moments for some freshmen who are helping us. And so it’s great to be able to look to them when you’ve got seniors and other upperclassmen who are hurt. That’s been awesome to have.”
Pepperell was up just 31-29 at halftime and had ran up their foul tally early and often as Coosa spent most of the second period in the double bonus. The Lady Dragons’ response after halftime saw them score 20 points and not commit a single foul.
“The fouls were really what we talked about at halftime because they were hurting us on the free throw line,” Claytor said. “They came out, pressured on defense without fouling and got some turnovers to convert right there at the rim, which was huge.”
A 15-2 Pepperell run in the third quarter gave the Lady Dragons some breathing room and gave way to a 51-35 lead heading into the final quarter. That lead increased to 63-39 before Coosa (0-3, 0-2) was able to close the gap some over the final four minutes.
The Lady Dragons opened the game on an 8-2 run before Coosa was able to find success at the rim and finish with first period just one back of Pepperell, 16-15.
The Lady Eagles hit just 6-of-19 from the line in the first 16 minutes, but managed to take a 20-19 lead on the strength of back-to-back baskets from Jordan Roberts early in the second period.
Roberts led Coosa with 12 points, including a pair of 3’s, while Mary-Kathryn Broadway finished with 10 points and a trey. Pepperell sank eight 3-pointers total, six of which came in the first half, while Coosa had four.
Pepperell travels to Model on Friday, while Coosa visits Armuchee.