The Lady Dragons overcame a third-period surge from Coosa with junior point guard Kinsey Wright helping lead the way in a 50-39 win on the road for Pepperell.
Wright scored 21 points for the Lady Dragons, including 10 in the final period when Coosa had put itself in position to close the gap on the scoreboard. Wright, who hit four 3-pointers on the night, scored seven straight points in the fourth to put Pepperell up 45-31 and keep the lead out of Coosa’s reach for good.
“She’s the catalyst for this basketball team,” Rickman said. “She helps this machine run smoothly. We rely on her, and we’ve got to have her in the ballgame. Tonight was Kinsey’s night to help this team run as smoothly as possible and help us get a victory. It was great to see Kinsey come out and have a great ballgame for us.”
The win gives Pepperell (8-8, 4-5 7-AA) its third win in its last four games, the last two coming against region opponents.
The Lady Dragons struck early, opening the game with a 12-0 run and holding Coosa scoreless until 2:55 to go in the first quarter.
“We knew we wanted to set the tone when we came out, and we knew Coosa is a good basketball team,” Rickman said. “We knew they were going to make their run too. They did and they fought the whole ballgame, but we were just fortunate enough to get away with a victory tonight.”
After trailing 23-15 at halftime, Coosa got within three points of Pepperell in the third period on back-to-back buckets from Paris Woodard and Gracie Shumate.
Pepperell’s Maycy Owens and Cailey Mansell retaliated with baskets of their own to give the Lady Dragons a 34-27 lead going into the final quarter.
Josie McGraw scored 10 points including two 3-pointers for the Lady Dragons, and Owens scored nine and was 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Jordan Roberts scored 13 points to lead Coosa while going 7 of 9 from the line.
The Lady Eagles (2-14, 1-8) have had some close calls in head coach Robby Dooley’s first season at the helm but haven’t been able to piece together the right stretch.
Dooley said he saw improvement in his team Tuesday compared to the last time they faced Pepperell on Dec. 4 in Lindale, which saw the Lady Eagles fall 58-37.
“That’s the thing about these girls — they’re never going to give up,” Dooley said. “What we’re trying to do right now is put in four good quarters and just be consistent. We just ran out of gas there at the end.”
The Lady Dragons continue region play Friday when they travel to Model, while Coosa is on the road against region opponent Armuchee.