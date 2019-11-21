The Pepperell girls’ basketball team opened the season with a win Thursday topping Paulding County 51-23 in a win in Lindale.
Morgan Willingham scored 12 points to lead the Lady Dragons (1-0), and Jacey Blanton added 10 points as 10 of 11 players scored for Pepperell.
The Lady Dragons led 21-14 at halftime and was able to pull away in the second half.
“I'm very proud of how the girls responded in the second half, especially the third quarter,” first-year head coach Emily Claytor said. “They made the adjustments we talked about at halftime to be able to pull ahead.”
Pepperell is at Trion on Saturday.
Northwest Whitfield girls 54, Model 33
Model dropped to 0-2 on the season as the Lady Devils suffered a 54-33 loss to Northwest Whitfield on Thursday in the Chattooga Thanksgiving Classic.
Montana Moats scored 11 points to lead the Lady Blue Devils, while Madison Harper added 10 points.
Model continues tournament play Saturday in Summerville against Darlington.
Darlington girls 64, Cedar Bluff 63
Caroline Dingler scored 17 points, grabbed 11 boards and had nine assists as Darlington eked out a 64-63 win against Cedar Bluff (Ala.) at the Chattooga Thanksgiving Classic on Thursday.
Olivia Adams added 17 points for the Lady Tigers, and Emmaline Ratledge finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
Darlington (3-0) goes up against Model on Saturday as tournament play continues.
Armuchee boys 83, Morris Innovative 17
Luke Mayhall led all scorers with 22 points as Armuchee rolled to an 83-17 win Thursday over Morris Innovative in Dalton.
Kody Manikas added 16 points for the Indians (2-1), and Kemah Orr scored 12.
“Our guys played really well defensively,” head coach Clint Decker said. “We have been stressing our overall team defense since we began the season, and we are getting better day-by-day and game-by-game.”
The Indians will open Region 7-AA play Dec. 3 against Chattooga in Summerville.