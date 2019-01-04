Senior forward Andrew Wilder led all scorers with 31 points for the Dragons, who came into the contest having lost eight of their last nine games. Payton Rhoades added 18 for Pepperell, including 12 in the second half.
While up 43-33 after the third period, the Dragons (3-8, 2-4 7-AA) exploded for 31 points in the final quarter to put the game away. Keelan Long and Clayton King both aided the victory by scoring six each.
Gordon Central (2-14, 0-5) was led by Christian Marycz’s 14 points. Gabe Ross had 13. Pepperell is back in action today at Mt. Zion-Carroll with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
In other action:
Darlington boys 76, Trion 51
Darlington’s JD Hull led all scorers with 25 points as the Tigers cruised to a 76-51 Region 6-A win against Trion on Friday at home.
Andrew Land and Patrick Shelley each added 16 points for the Tigers (7-7, 3-2), with Land hitting three 3-pointers.
The Tigers are on the road Tuesday against North Cobb Christian, and Trion (5-5, 1-3) hosts LaFayette today at 5:30 p.m.
Gordon Central girls 51, Pepperell 42
Kinsey Wright scored 10 points in the final quarter for Pepperell’s girls but it wasn’t enough to take over the lead in the Lady Dragons’ 51-42 loss to Gordon Central.
The visiting Lady Warriors (5-5, 4-1) led 40-28 after three periods, and Pepperell got within eight points late, but Gordon Central held on in the Region 7-AA contest.
Wright finished with 17 to lead the Lady Dragons, including three 3-pointers. Chloe Jones was next with 12 points. Mercedes Coleman paced Gordon Central with 28 points.
Pepperell (5-7, 2-4) will be at Mt. Zion-Carroll today for a 4 p.m. game.
Darlington girls 49, Trion 31
The Darlington girls’ basketball team pushed its Region 6-A record to 4-0 Friday with a 49-31 win against visiting Trion.
Caroline Dingler led the Lady Tigers (9-3) with 16 points, six rebounds and five steals, while Emmaline Ratledge followed with 14 points, and Olivia Adams added nine points and seven rebounds.
Trion (3-7, 0-3) was paced by Shelby Carlock’s 12 points, while Jaycie Helms added eight.
Darlington hosts North Murray today at 3:30 p.m., while Trion hosts LaFayette at 4 p.m.