The Lady Blue Devils earned a 67-57 win against top-seeded Lamar County behind Megan Kent’s 14 points, 21 boards, seven assists and six steals.
“The girls came out focused from start-to-finish and that’s the bottom line,” Model head coach Sally Echols said. “They had great energy, and there was great contribution from several kids. It was super fun. We played through adversity, and we played so well together.”
The Lady Devils jumped out quickly to a 19-4 lead over the Lady Trojans and owned a 34-24 lead at halftime.
Kent was one of five players who scored in double figures. Montana Moats had 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and was 7 of 10 from the free throw line, Madison Harper had 14 points and six rebounds, Libby Upton had 12 points, four rebounds and was 6 of 12 from the free throw line, and Madison Moats scored 10 points. Nia Allen pulled down five rebounds.
Tamya Blasingame had 26 points and was 12 of 16 from the free throw line for Lamar County (25-3) and Taschanda Castlin had 17 points.
Model (21-7) will face Josey on the road either Tuesday or Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
“We feel very blessed,” Echols said. “We lived to play another day. We’re excited for the opportunity to play again. We’ve got to burn up the road again, but we’re going to try to come out with the same intensity in the next round.”
In other Class AA action, the Chattooga girls dropped their second-round contest against top-seeded Rabun County 82-40. The Lady Wildcats (28-1) owned a 53-22 lead at halftime and continued to dominate Chattooga in the second half outscoring the Lady Indians 29-18. Chattooga finishes its season with a 15-16 record.
In the Class 5A Sweet 16, the Rome High girls were stopped 53-39 by top-seeded Southwest DeKalb (23-6) on the road. The Lady Wolves finish their season with a 19-11 record.