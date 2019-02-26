As the smoke cleared, however, one stood to fight another day, and the other was left to examine the lessons they had earned.
The Model Lady Devils pressed Josey into overtime in Augusta and outscored the host Lady Eagles 9-5 in the extra period to win 51-47, securing their spot in the Class AA Final Four for the third year in a row.
Coming into the playoffs, Model was the No. 3 seed out of Region 7-AA and has now toppled three higher-seeded teams. They will face another when they take on Early County on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville.
“Man, I just couldn’t be more proud of a group of girls,” Model head coach Sally Echols said. “And really, it’s a tribute to their belief. They believe in each other, and when we have moments where we could rise up or fold, these girls rose to the challenge.”
Meanwhile, Rockmart took on perennial playoff contender Laney in Rockmart and lost 64-43, bringing an end to the Lady Jackets’ best season in school history after reaching the Elite Eight and getting 20 wins for the first time.
“I feel like we had good energy. The girls came out and played hard, there’s no doubt about that. It’s just about being in the moment,” Rockmart head coach Tim Puckett said. “We’ve got a young squad and this was a learning experience for them. There’s no doubt in my mind that we can get back here again, but this time we’ll have the experience of this game to help us.”
Model (22-7) was down 20-16 at halftime of their battle against Josey (22-8) and found itself locked in a 42-42 tie at the end of regulation. The Lady Devils were able to regain their composure, however, and won the final four minutes.
“Initially I think it was shock,” Echols said when asked about the team’s response to going into overtime. “I had to remind them that it’s 0-0, and I think they finally said they were good. Once they zoned back in and were going back out, they knew the game wasn’t over that we still had to fight and they fought.”
Madison Harper led Model with 22 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter and overtime. Montana Moats was next with 11, including a pair of 3-pointers and three points in the OT period.
The Lady Devils have not only had to play higher-seeded teams during the playoffs, they’ve also had to play away from home, something Echols said her team has not let be an issue.
“They’re just resilient. They show up and focus 100 percent on our game plan and not at all on the atmosphere around them. That’s been a key,” she said.
Rockmart (20-8) found it tough to get into a rhythm against the two-time defending Class AA state champions, falling behind 25-13 after the opening quarter and unable to catch up. Leading scorer Keyarah Berry had 13 points for the Lady Jackets while Megan Little had eight.
Berry — who, along with Little, is a sophomore — fouled out late in the third quarter. Laney (28-2) was led by Jaiden Hamilton’s 23 points. The Lady Wildcats made their first 13 free throws and finished 17-of-28 for the night, while Rockmart was 20-of-42.
“In my experience if you shoot free throws well it allows you to be more comfortable, and that didn’t happen for us tonight,” Puckett said. “Still, we did well. When you play an opponent you have to adapt to how they are playing, and Laney was physical. But we had a lot of grit.”
A 15-2 run by Laney in the second quarter was the bump the visitors needed to stake a strong claim to the victory, and with Berry and Little in foul trouble by the end of the first half things never settled for the Lady Jackets.
“This is a huge accomplishment for these girls and this program. There are so many things they should be proud of. This was definitely a learning curve for us though,” Puckett said.