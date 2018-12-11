The game was the first game back at Model for Coosa head coach Robby Dooley, who spent 14 seasons as an assistant at Model before taking the reins of the Lady Eagles this season.
Coosa kept up with the host Lady Devils through the first quarter of play, trailing just 16-13 after eight minutes. But Model found its niche in the next period, outscoring the Lady Eagles 23-9 to lead 39-22 at the half.
That advantage grew to 42-29 after three quarters, and Model (6-3, 4-0 7-AA coasted from there. Coosa (1-6, 1-3) took the final period 10-9.
Model travels to Rockmart on Friday, while Coosa hosts Chattooga.
In other action:
Darlington girls 49, Mt. Zion-Carroll 28
The Darlington girls kept visiting Region 6-A/A opponent Mt. Zion-Carroll under control for four quarters Tuesday, leading to the Lady Tigers’ 49-28 win and a 5-0 record.
Caroline Dingler led the way with 12 points, 12 steals and four blocked shots for Darlington (3-0 6-A/A), while Annabelle Braden and Emmaline Ratledge both had 11 rebounds in the dominant effort on defense.
The Lady Tigers will be off until the start of the Rome News-Tribune/Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament on Monday when they play Armuchee at Georgia Highlands College.
Armuchee boys 73, Dade County 42
Three Armuchee players reached double digits Tuesday as the Indians broke out of a three-game slump with a 73-42 win over Dade County in a Region 7-AA contest at home.
Kody Manikas led the charge for Armuchee (2-5, 2-2 7-AA) with 15 points, seven rebounds and seven steals against the Wolverines. Jacob Stanley and Eli Brock each finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Will Dunaway recorded 10 rebounds.
Armuchee is at Gordon Central on Friday.
Darlington boys 60, Mt. Zion-Carroll 41
The Darlington Tigers picked up their second win in a row Tuesday night by defeating Mt. Zion-Carroll 60-41 in a Region 6-A/A contest at the Huffman Center.
Both JD Hull and Wit Szymanski each scored 18 points to lead the home team, which improves to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the region. Darlington is back in action Friday hosting Riverside Military Academy.
Unity Christian Girls 50, Horizon Christian 19
Maggie Whitehead scored 11 of her game-high 16 points in the opening quarter and the Unity Christian girls rolled to a 50-19 win over Horizon Christian Academy on Monday.
Whitehead hit three 3-pointers in the first period in the road game to boost her total. Fellow senior Maggie Dyer finished with 10 points for the Lady Lions, while Anne Marie Plant had eight.
Unity (3-1) will host Georgia Cumberland Academy on Thursday.