MILLEDGEVILLE — The Model girls’ basketball team became accustomed to pulling itself up when things got tough this season.
But on Saturday, facing a talented Early County squad in the GHSA Class AA state semifinals, the Lady Blue Devils couldn't climb out of a late deficit and lost 74-60 at the hands of the Lady Bobcats at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville.
“This is a group that has overcome everything that was stacked against them in almost every circumstance,” Model head coach Sally Echols said.
“I probably have never been more proud of a group of young ladies in the way they have overcome adversity throughout the season. The lesson is you never know what God has in store for you in a season, and if you had asked me in June if this team would be playing in the Final Four my response would be, ‘You never know.’”
After a slow start, Model (23-8) was able to close the gap against Early County throughout the middle two quarters, but the Lady Bobcats caught fire at the free throw line in the fourth period, going 13 of 15 from the line to put the game out of reach.
The Lady Blue Devils came out stronger in the second period with Madison Moats opening the quarter with her second 3-pointer of the day to cut the Lady Bobcats’ lead to 17-12.
Moats’ third trey got the Lady Devils within four of Early County, but the Lady Bobcats responded with back-to-back 3's by Williams to put them up 27-17. Moats sank another trey to make the score 30-24, but Early County was able to stay ahead and take a 34-26 lead into halftime.
Model senior Libby Upton hit a 3-pointer in the third period and, after a block by Madison Harper sent the ball back Upton’s way, she hit a layup to cut Early County’s lead to 45-40. That was the closest Model would get as the Lady Bobcats (27-4) closed out the period with an 8-4 run to take a 53-44 lead into the final period.
Upton led Model with 16 points, while Moats finished with 15 on five 3-pointers. Harper had 13 points, and senior forward Megan Kent finished with eight points. Makayla Timpson led Early County with 29 points while going 15 of 19 from the free throw line. Janya Williams followed with 21 points for the Lady Bobcats and Ta'Ziaya Jones finished with 13 points.
“These girls are a testament to hard work and belief in each other, and that translated into a season that ended in a Final Four,” Echols said. “Nothing to hang their heads about. That’s the game of basketball, and that’s why I love it. You don’t know what you’re going to be dealt, but you can control how you handle it, and these girls handled it with grace and great attitudes, and I’m very proud of them.”
Saturday's loss ends a season that saw Model defy the odds and make it back to the Final Four for the third year in a row.
The Lady Devils opened the season with a pair of losses but recovered by winning 13 of their next 14 games. They overcame a three-game skid in the middle of the season and won seven straight contests.
Model then overcame a loss to Chattooga in the Region 7-AA tournament to make a deep run in the playoffs as a No. 3 seed, which included three straight upsets against higher-seeded opponents and an overtime win in the Elite Eight against perennial power Josey.
Model players Upton, Kent and Gracie Wheat completed their high school careers Saturday, and Echols said their contributions to the team were important this season with the loss of eight seniors the previous year.
“Gracie, Libby and Megan have led this group so well. There’s just three of them. They have led well and they have left big shoes in terms of leadership to fill," Echols said.
"These juniors and these sophomores will come back hopefully hungry. When you get a taste of something it makes you want a little bit more. My hope and my prayer for those coming back is that they’ll stay hungry.”
Kent was happy with how the season went for the Lady Blue Devils in a season that seemed to have an unexpected finish.
“Overcoming adversity really brought us together,” Kent said. “These girls are sisters, more than just teammates. Nobody really expected us to get here, so I’m more than proud of my team for even being here. Even though we lost we gained so much from the game and from the season. I love my girls and we played to the best of our ability.”