Playing on Tuesday at Rockmart High School, the Model Blue Devils opened their first game of the tournament with a 31-4 first quarter and never looked back in an 82-51 win that not only put them in Friday’s tournament semifinals but also secured them a berth in the state playoffs.
Model’s Jackson Mathis led all scorers with 17 points, all of which came in the first half and included three 3-pointers. Teammate Ethan Davis finished with 13 points, while Jared Bomer and Kidron Ford both scored 11 points.
A total of 11 Blue Devils reached the scoring column while 10 Dade County players scored in the game. Dade’s season comes to an end with a record of 2-24.
Model (13-12) will play top-seeded Rockmart in the semifinals Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Rockmart.
In other action:
Coosa boys 75, Armuchee 58
Kenon Dixon scored 37 points and the Coosa boys’ basketball team defeated Armuchee 75-58 late Tuesday night to move on in the Region 7-AA tournament and punch their ticket to the Class AA state playoffs.
Dixon, who was voted the region’s boys’ player of the year by the region’s coaches, had 26 points in the first have and finished with seven total 3-pointers in the contest. His teammates Zehbien Philyaw and Sean Brown each added eight points.
Armuchee, which survived an overtime game against Gordon Central late Monday, found success beyond the arc as well.
The Indians’ Brayden Perry paced the team with 20 points, including six 3’s, while Luke Mayhall had three treys on the way to 13 points and Eli Brock hit two with a total of 10 points.
Coosa (16-8) ended the first period with just a 13-12 lead but expanded it to 40-28 by halftime. Armuchee (7-17) matched the Eagles in the third period with 14 points but was outscored 21-16 in the final period.
Coosa will play No. 2 seed Chattooga in the semifinals Friday at Rockmart. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m.
Rome boys 70, Cass 69
Caleb Byrd led the way with 33 points and the Rome High boys edged Cass 70-69 in the Region 7-5A tournament Tuesday at Kell High School.
The win earns the Wolves a berth in the Class 5A state playoffs and advances them to the region semifinals Thursday at Villa Rica High School.
Justin Ingram scored 12 points for Rome (16-10), while Jalen Nelson added 11. Rome is the fourth seed in the tournament, while Cass was the fifth seed.
On the girls’ side, Rome defeated Hiram 56-53 on Tuesday at Villa Rica to move on in the tournament and earn a state playoff berth as well. The Lady Wolves will also play in Thursday’s semifinals.
Darlington boys 77, Trion 44
The Darlington boys made a solid impact in their first game of the Region 6-A tournament at Trion on Tuesday, defeating the hosts 77-44.
Andrew Land led all scorers with 20 points for the Tigers, including five 3-pointers in Darlington’s first game of the tournament. Wit Szymanski scored 14 points, while DJ Johnson had 12.
Darlington (14-11) will be back in action at Trion today at 3 p.m. to take on Mt. Bethel in the tournament quarterfinals.
Gordon Central girls 55, Armuchee 33
Armuchee’s Lady Indians came up short against a surging Gordon Central squad on Tuesday in the Region 7-AA tournament, losing 55-33 in a quarterfinal matchup in Rockmart.
Olivia Moses led Armuchee (8-16) with 17 points as the Lady Indians were outscored 27-13 in the first half. Gordon Central (13-8) was paced by Mercedes Coleman’s 25, including 11 in the second period.
The Lady Warriors will take on host Rockmart, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, in the semifinals Friday at 7 p.m.
Chattooga girls 58, Dade County 53
Winning its second game in as many days, the Chattooga girls’ basketball team picked up a 58-53 victory over Dade County on Tuesday in Rockmart to move on to the region tournament semifinals.
Faith Foster scored a game-high 24 points for Chattooga (13-14), while Jacie Martin scored 14 and Regan Broome added 10. Dade County (14-11) was led by Tori Williams’ 23 points.
Chattooga will take on the top-seeded Model Lady Blue Devils on Friday at 4 p.m. The Lady Indians secured a spot in the state playoffs with Tuesday’s win.
Trion girls 36, Gordon Lee 34
The Trion girls’ basketball team pulled out a victory in its first game of the Region 6-A tournament, edging Gordon Lee 36-34 at home.
Shelby Carlock and Chloe Murdock each scored 11 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs, who will face St. Francis today at 7:30 p.m. in the tournament’s quarterfinals.