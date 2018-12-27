Darlington defeated the team out of Chattanooga 99-80, with Hull finishing with 38 points and Land adding 22. The Tigers have won five of their last six games and are 6-4 on the season.
Barrick Wade added nine points for Darlington, while Eli Brooks and Patrick Shelley each had eight apiece.
The win puts the Tigers in the tournament’s semifinals, where they will take on East Limestone out of Athens, Alabama, today at 1:30 p.m.
In other action:
Union County boys 67, Armuchee 55
A trio of Armuchee players reached double digits but the Indians took a loss in the opening round of the Battle of the State Christmas Tournament at Towns County High School on Thursday.
The Indians were defeated by Union County 67-55 at Towns County High School in Hiawassee, with Will Dunaway leading Armuchee with 11 points. Eli Brock and Jax Gribble each added 10 points.
The loss drops the Indians to 4-7 on season. The team will continue the tournament today at 11:30 a.m. against Murphy (North Carolina).
McMinn County girls 50, Darlington 40
Darlington’s girls’ team ran into a tough McMinn County squad on the first day of the Carpet Capital Christmas Classic at Christian Heritage in Dalton, losing to the Tennessee team 50-40.
It’s the second loss in three games for the Lady Tigers, who got out to a 6-0 start to the season before their first loss. Darlington (7-2) will continue in the tournament today against Franklin Road Christian out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.