After 25 years of coaching girls’ high school basketball, her first season at the helm of the Darlington Lady Tigers has given her some unique moments and situations in her already established career.
Friday night also provided her with a surprise.
Hall, who has coached young women across North Georgia for the better part of three decades, was honored for her 400th career win as a head coach during a ceremony between Darlington’s varsity basketball games at the school’s Huffman Athletic Center.
After the Lady Tigers’ 59-24 win over Gordon Lee, Hall was kept on the court by Darlington assistant athletic director Tommy Atha, who proceeded to list the coach’s list of accolades before presenting her with a commemorative ball and getting rushed by her team in celebration.
“I don’t keep up with things like that so I really was shocked when I saw Tommy come out there,” Hall said. “It’s a long time to have to look back on with a lot of things going on in between; A lot of good players and really good girls who are now women.”
The milestone victory came last Tuesday when Darlington defeated Region 6-A opponent Christian Heritage 64-58 on the road. The Lady Tigers have a 13-5 overall record so far this season, with a 7-1 mark in the region. Hall wasn’t a stranger to the team when she was announced as the head coach, having been an assistant under Atha the previous two seasons.
“It’s been fun to be here, but it’s very different at a private school after working so long a public schools, so I’ve had to learn as I go,” Hall said.
After playing at the University of Alabama, Hall began her head coaching career at Northwest Georgia High School — now Dade County High School — and went 45-39. She later had stints at Oconee County (141-79), Flowery Branch (115-79) and Model, where she was the girls’ coach for five years and finished with a record of 87-49.
Atha said Hall’s time as a point guard in the SEC exposed her to a high level of basketball, giving her a solid foundation for her coaching technique.
“She is so fundamentally sound in how she teaches the game,” Atha said. “There are a lot of good coaches out there, but it’s something else to be a great teacher of the game. Other than that, she brings a toughness to her teams that I saw firsthand when she was at Model. Her girls are always tough, and she’s brought some of that here to our girls.”
That was on full display Friday when the Lady Tigers overpowered Gordon Lee, forcing turnover after turnover through the middle two periods to outscore the Lady Trojans 39-12. Caroline Dingler’s game-leading 24 points came after she had scored a career-high 37 at Christian Heritage.
“She’s had a really good year, but really we have a lot of hard workers who have definitely improved since the start of the season,” Hall said. “We’ve got freshmen like Sarah Tunnell and Emmaline Ratledge who have improved as well and are putting in quality minutes. I’m very pleased with where we are right now.”
Darlington plays its final two home games of the season this week, hosting North Cobb Christian on Tuesday and Bowdon on Wednesday. Both are region contests.