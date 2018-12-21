The Darlington girls’ basketball team used a big run in the second quarter of Thursday’s game against Coosa to come away with a 47-33 win in the third-place game of the 65th annual Rome News-Tribune/Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament at Berry College in the Cage Center.
“Three games in four days is tough,” Darlington first-year coach Hazel Hall said. “But we went out there and took care of business. After an emotional loss (to Model), it’s nice to get back on the winning track.”
Coosa was able to cut the Lady Tigers’ lead to three points on 3-pointers from Nay Millsap and Paris Woodard to open the second quarter, but from then on it was all Darlington. The Lady Tigers went on a 19-point run sparked by back-to-back baskets from Olivia Adams with 5:15 left in the opening half.
The run was highlighted by a 3-pointer from Caroline Dingler that put the Lady Tigers back up by 10 points for a 19-9 score. Emmaline Ratledge scored two quick baskets to close out the run with a 31-9 lead for the Lady Tigers, and the team was able to take a 35-12 lead into halftime.
Dingler led all scorers with 18 points and Sydney Seymour added 11 points.
The Lady Tigers (7-1) got an early jump on Coosa owning a 12-4 lead after the opening quarter and holding the Lady Eagles (2-9) scoreless until 4:40 left in the quarter when Millsap hit a bucket to get her team on the scoreboard.
Millsap and Lainey Simms each scored eight points to lead Coosa.
Darlington boys 57, Cartersville 39
The Darlington boys pulled away for a 57-39 win over Cartersville third-place game Thursday at Berry College.
Darlington head coach Bradley Pierson was pleased with the way his team bounced back after a tough loss to Model in the semifinal the night before.
“As we grow and progress as a team this season, part of the process is how you respond to a loss,” Pierson said. “We responded well today.”
Darlington (5-4) held a 12-11 edge after the first quarter thanks to a buzzer-beating Eli Brooks 3-pointer.
The two teams traded blows in the second period, each relying on their respective stars – Perignon Dyer for Cartersville and JD Hull for Darlington – for much of the offensive production.
Dyer picked up nine points over the first two periods, but the first half belonged to Hull. The 6-foot-6 senior forward recorded 16 points in the opening two frames. On the other end, he recorded three blocks in the first two periods and snatched several boards as well.
It all resulted in a Darlington 28-24 lead when both teams headed for their respective locker rooms at the break.
Hull finished with 22 points for the Tigers, while teammate Tate Ratledge had 14 points. Cartersville (2-6) was led by Dyer’s 20 total points, which included three 3’s.
Sports writer Jonathan Blaylock and correspondent Noah Syverson contributed to this report.