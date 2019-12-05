The Darlington prep basketball teams got Region 6-A/A play off to a hot start Thursday with a pair of road victories.
The Tigers rolled to a 68-45 win against host Bowdon, while the Lady Tigers rallied for a 51-48 victory.
Patrick Shelley racked up 32 points and eight boards for the Tigers (1-2, 1-0 6-A/A) as Darlington earned its first win of the season.
Olivia Adams led the Lady Tigers (6-1, 1-0) with 18 points and three steals, while Caroline Dingler had 16 points, six assists, and four steals.
Both Darlington teams will host Model on Saturday as the Lady Tigers go up against the Lady Blue Devils for the third time this season.