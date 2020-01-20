ATLANTA — Owning a 17-2 record and an undefeated mark in region play wasn't completely satisfying to Darlington girls' coach Hazel Hall. Her team's performance Monday, however, helped raise her spirits.
Facing fellow Class A Private school Galloway, the Lady Tigers were forced to battle down the stretch and came out on top in a 47-42 decision in the opening game of the 2020 MLK Classic at Holy Innocents' in Atlanta.
Model's girls also played in the event, routing Class 6A Northview 73-35, while Darlington's boys' took on their counterparts from Galloway and came up short, 56-46.
Darlington's girls had defeated Galloway in the first round of the state playoffs last season to reach 18 wins before falling in the second round. The Lady Scots had lost just four games this season and were ranked No. 7 in the AJC Class A Private rankings released on Monday. Darlington was No. 10.
"We needed to play somebody better," Hall said. "Our schedule's not been very tough lately, and so we've just been going through the motions. And it's told on us because we've had 30 turnovers in the last two games before this. So we've not been ourselves. So we needed this today, and I thought we played well."
Emmaline Ratledge continued to lead the Lady Tigers' talented crop of underclassmen by pacing the Lady Tigers with 22 points and 12 rebounds to give the sophomore a double-double. Senior Caroline Dingler added 12 points, which included a pair of 3-pointers, while Sara Tunnell added six.
"Emma Ratledge was an absolute beast," Hall said. "She was huge. Very focused today."
Ratledge went 8-of-12 at the line while Dingler was 4-of-4, all of which came in the final minute of the game as Galloway (14-5) had gotten within one point of Darlington's lead that it had held for most of the game.
Down 39-38, the Lady Scots began fouling Darlington players and the tactic proved to the Lady Tigers' advantage as Dingler, Ratledge and Olivia Adams didn't miss a free throw to ultimately give Darlington an 8-2 run.
Galloway was led by Jada Ryce and Jayla Brown, who each had 16 points. Brown scored all of hers in the first three quarters, while 11 of Ryce's came in the final three and a half minutes.
"I thought we did a decent job on her and we did a good job on the rest based on what our scouting report was," Hall said of Ryce. "So I thought, defensively, we played really hard and then executed pretty well on offense."
Both teams battled to a 10-10 tie in the opening period with Darlington taking control of the game with a 9-1 stretch to start the second quarter. Galloway didn't make its first field goal of the period until 2:42 left in the half and the Lady Tigers took a 21-16 lead into the break that would be the difference in the end.
The two evenly-matched teams traded runs in the third, with Darlington taking a 31-17 lead midway through the quarter before the Lady Scots stormed back and got the score to 33-28 heading into the final eight minutes.
Darlington will be back in region action Tuesday as the girls and boys travel to North Cobb Christian.
Here's a closer look at Monday's other games:
Model girls 73, Northview 35
The Lady Blue Devils opened their MLK Classic contest with a 15-0 run and never looked back as coach Sally Echols got everyone available in the game and all but one scored in the 73-35 win over Northview.
Model (8-12) led 23-2 after the first quarter and added 23 more in the second en route to a 46-9 halftime lead. Montana Moats led the way with 22 points, all of which came in the first three periods as the final quarter was shortened to six minutes by way of the mercy rule. Brook Roberts added 16 points, while Madison Moats and Nia Allen both chipped in nine points, including a 3-pointer each.
"I think it was great. It was great for our confidence. It was great for a total team effort," Echols said. "That was really fun to have almost everyone in the scoring column. That alone gives you a sense of confidence turning around and going right back into region play tomorrow, because it's going to be a tough one tomorrow so we've got to be ready for that."
After picking up back-to-back wins for the first time since November, the Lady Blue Devils will host Coosa on Tuesday as they get back to Region 7-AA play and continue to regroup in the absence of senior forward Madison Harper.
Harper suffered a knee injury in last Tuesday's game at Dade County. Echols said Harper was set to go to the doctor Monday afternoon to confirm the extent of the injury and commended her team's chemistry on and off the court during the last week, with the Dade County game being the best they have played as a team this season.
"And so since that point, I think the girls have, you know, tried to rally on Madison's behalf regardless of the outcome of what she hears from the doctor," Echols said. "She's an important part of this team."
Galloway boys 56, Darlington 46
The Darlington boys came out sluggish to the start the third quarter and fell too far behind in a 56-46 loss to Galloway.
DJ Johnson paced the Tigers with 15 points, while Szymon Paluch had 10 points. Darlington's Patrick Shelley ran into foul trouble early in the third period and finished with eight points before fouling out in the fourth.
Down 14-13 after the first quarter, Darlington (8-11) built a seven-point lead with an 8-0 run to start off the second period. Galloway (16-3) crawled back in the final two minutes of the half to go up 22-21, but Paluch managed to sink a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Tigers a two-point cushion at halftime.
The advantage would dry up soon into the second half, however, as Galloway put together a 16-1 run that lasted most of the third quarter and held the Tigers at bay for the remainder of the game.
Darlington did finish 14-of-17 from the free-throw line, with Johnson and Paluch going 5-for-5 and 3-for-3, respectively. The Tigers travel to North Cobb Christian on Tuesday.