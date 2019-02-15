Darlington’s girls defeated Galloway 48-31, while the boys’ team lost to Hebron Christian Academy 57-47 in the first round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
The Lady Tigers’ win improves their home record to 9-1 and sends them to the second round of the GHSA state playoffs for a matchup against Lakeview Academy. The Lions finished the regular season as the No. 3 team in the Power Ratings.
Darlington managed to shake off some first-half jitters in the opening game of the night after struggling to get shots to drop.
“It’s always in the back of your mind that you might be done,” first-year Darlington girls head coach Hazel Hall said. “So I think we were a little too amped up at times, but I think we played really hard. We were a little wild and once we settled down a little bit in the second half we got some easier shots.”
The Lady Tigers were able to put some more space between them and the Lady Scots in the third period.
The Lady Scots opened the third quarter with a quick 3-pointer from Meredith Potts, but the Lady Tigers responded by going on a 9-2 run beginning with back-to-back buckets from Olivia Adams allowing Darlington to finish the period with a 38-23 lead.
The Lady Tigers’ press in the second quarter hampered Galloway’s scoring as they held the Lady Scots (14-12) to only five points.
Darlington (18-7) however had trouble sinking shots in the quarter but took a 26-14 lead into halftime as Olivia Adams closed out the period with a 3-pointer in the last seconds. Adams finished with 16 points including three 3-pointers, Sydney Seymour scored 10 points, and Caroline Dingler finished with nine points.
“We talked about that before the game — survive and advance,” Hall said. “That’s pretty much where you are right now. We got really good contributions from a lot of people. We gave Sydney Seymour a really hard defensive assignment. Their No. 30 (Jada Ryce) is a good little player, but she did a really good job, and she did some good things offensively too.”
Ryce finished with 10 points as did Jayla Brown. Potts led the Lady Scotts with 13 points.
In the boys’ matchup, the Tigers managed to score 12 points in the third period to Hebron’s 15 after trailing 27-16 at halftime. Barrick Wade gave the Tigers a bit of spark in the period when he converted a 3-point play after a basket, before following up with a layup to cut the Lions’ lead to 38-26, but the Lions were able to take a 42-28 lead into the final quarter.
The Tigers outscored the Lions 19-15 in the fourth period, but the lead was too much for Darlington overcome. The Tigers struggled at the free throw line, only hitting 11 out of 27 attempts.
“We were a little bit more aggressive in the second half,” Darlington head coach Bradley Pierson said. “We missed a good number of stuff right around the basket, so when you end up getting beat by eight, 10, 12 points, it’s things like the layups and the free throws that stick out to me.”
Wade scored 16 points including two 3-pointers to lead the Tigers, and Patrick Shelley and Trystin Wright each scored eight.
Marcus Elken scored 21 points to lead the Lions (15-12), Zach Calvert scored 16 points and was 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and Alex Calvert scored 10 points.
The Tigers end their year with a 14-13 record in a season that saw the loss of key players JD Hull and Tate Ratledge to injuries. Pierson however is optimistic about the future of the team after seeing freshmen Shelley and Wit Szymanski come in to fill the vacant spots.
“Some years it goes the way you plan, and some years adversity strikes and it doesn’t go exactly how it was mapped out,” Pierson said. “I think our young guys got a lot of valuable experience. I’m excited about those guys we have coming back, and I think there’s a lot to build on for us moving into next year.”