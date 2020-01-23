The Darlington girls’ basketball team lost a heartbreaker Thursday and saw a string of nine straight region wins come to an end.
The Lady Tigers were outlasted 47-44 by Bowdon at Darlington’s Huffman Center in Region 6-A/A action.
Caroline Dingler tried to tie the score as time was running out when she shot a 3-pointer that bounced off the backboard just before the final buzzer sounded.
Dingler finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four blocks. Jy Jy Johnson scored 12 points to lead the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Tigers took their first lead of the game since the first quarter when Dingler followed up a steal with an easy layup to put Darlington out front 39-38 with 3:37 left in the game. A 3-pointer by Karoline Hunt made the score 42-40 in Darlington’s favor, but the Lady Devils (18-5, 9-2 6-A/A) retook the lead in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter to hang on for the win.
Darlington defeated Bowdon earlier in the season, 51-48, when the two teams met on the Lady Devils’ home court. Bowdon now joins Sonoraville as the only two teams to defeat Darlington this season. The Lady Phoenix defeated the Lady Tigers in both of their matchups.
Darlington (19-3, 9-1) will next face Trion at the Huffman Center on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers will then travel to Mt. Zion-Carroll on Jan. 31 to close out the regular season.
Darlington boys 58, Bowdon 43
The Darlington boys’ basketball team snapped a two-game skid Thursday with a 58-43 Region 6-A/A win against Bowdon at the Huffman Center.
Darlington (9-12, 8-4 6-A/A) was led by Szymon Paluch with 15 points, Patrick Shelley with 14 points, eight rebounds and five steals, and Jackson Floyd with six points and seven rebounds.
Tray Wyatt scored 13 points, grabbed six rebounds and had four assists for Bowdon (12-10, 5-7), and Kirequs Vaughn added 11 points.
The Tigers host Trion at the Huffman Center on Tuesday, then travel to face Mt. Zion-Carroll on Jan. 31 to close out the regular season.