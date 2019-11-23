Darlington’s girls have gotten the prep basketball season off to a hot start, improving to 4-0 on the season with a second win against Model on Saturday.
Caroline Dingler scored 25 points to lead the Lady Tigers to a 58-48 win against the Lady Blue Devils in the Chattooga Thanksgiving Classic in Summerville.
Emmaline Ratledge added eight points and seven rebounds for Darlington, Jy Jy Johnson followed with seven points and six rebounds, and Lauren Childs scored eight points.
The Lady Tigers will continue tournament play Monday with a game against Chattooga, while Model (0-3) will go up against Cedar Bluff.
Trion girls 46, Pepperell 38
Chloe Murdock scored 24 points as Trion held off a second-half surge from Pepperell on the way to a 46-38 win against the Lady Dragons on Saturday in Trion.
The Lady Bulldogs led 25-15 at halftime, but the Lady Dragons were able to close the gap outscoring Trion 13-6 in the third quarter and took the lead in the fourth quarter after a 3-pointer from Aaliyah Barkley.
"We didn't rebound well or hit free throws down the stretch,” first-year head coach Emily Claytor said. “We will definitely have to learn from our mistakes, but I am extremely proud of our girls. They left everything they had out on the court and fought hard the entire game.”
Shelby Carlock added nine points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Barkley finished with six points on two 3-pointers for Pepperell (1-1), Kinsey Wright led the team with 10 points, and Jacey Blanton added eight points.
Trion (1-0) will face Walker on the road Monday, while Pepperell is at home against Unity Christian.