Jumping out to a 12-2 lead after the first quarter, the Tigers cruised to a 55-27 win against Region 6-A foe Bowdon for their third win in the past four contests.
Darlington never trailed the Red Devils as the hosts took a 31-13 lead into halftime.
Darlington freshman Wit Szymanski led all scorers with 17 points, while Tate Ratledge added 15 and Andrew Land had 12.
The win improves Darlington’s overall record to 12-9 and 8-4 in the region, placing the Tigers in a tie for second place in the region standings with Christian Heritage.
Darlington hits the road Tuesday for a region contest against Trion.
Bowdon girls 61, Darlington 58
The Darlington girls’ basketball team lost a heartbreaker Wednesday at home coming up short against Region 6-A foe Bowdon in a 61-58 loss.
Caroline Dingler scored 22 points, hit five 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Lady Tigers, while Annabelle Braden scored 15 points on five 3-pointers and grabbed six boards. Olivia Adams added to Darlington’s tally with 15 points.
Dingler was also 7 of 7 from the free throw line and Adams was 4 of 4.
Darlington (14-6, 8-2 Region 6-A) outscored Bowdon 32-27 in the second half, but the Lady Tigers couldn’t pull ahead.
Darlington has lost to Bowdon twice this season, with the Lady Red Devils being the only region team that has beaten the Lady Tigers.
Darlington will be on the road Tuesday for a region matchup against Trion.