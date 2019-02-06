Kenon Dixon, who was voted the region’s boys’ player of the year by the region’s coaches, finished with 37 points, scoring 26 in the first half. He also finished with seven total 3-pointers in the contest. His teammates Zehbien Philyaw and Sean Brown each added eight points.
Armuchee, which survived an overtime game against Gordon Central late Monday, found success beyond the arc as well.
The Indians’ Brayden Perry paced the team with 20 points, including six 3’s, while Luke Mayhall had three treys on the way to 13 points and Eli Brock hit two with a total of 10 points.
Coosa (16-8) ended the first period with just a 13-12 lead but expanded it to 40-28 by halftime. Armuchee (7-17) matched the Eagles in the third period with 14 points but was outscored 21-16 in the final period.
Coosa will play No. 2 seed Chattooga in the semifinals Friday at Rockmart. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m.
Mt. Bethel boys 59, Darlington 41
The Darlington boys’ basketball team was ousted from the Region 6-A tournament at Trion on Wednesday, but not before earning a spot in the Class A Private state playoffs.
Wit Szymanski led the Tigers with 14 points in the team’s 59-41 quarterfinal loss to Mt. Bethel, and Patrick Shelley scored 11.
The Tigers (14-12) is in position to play in the first round of the Class A Private state tournament either Feb. 15 or 16.
Unity Christian girls 36, Horizon Christian Academy 19
After Tuesday’s win against Horizon Christian Academy the Unity Christian girls’ basketball team is one victory away from earning its sixth straight region championship.
The No. 1-seeded Lady Lions took down host Horizon Christian 36-19 behind Maggie Dyer’s 13 points. Maggie Whitehead added eight points.
Unity (15-4) will face Shiloh Hills Christian today at 5:30 p.m. in the region tournament at Horizon Christian.