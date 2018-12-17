Coosa’s Nay Millsap gave her team a boost in the second quarter, scoring 12 points to help the Lady Eagles earn the victory against the Lady Canes. Millsap finished with 14 points to lead the Lady Eagles.
“When Nay goes, the team goes,” said first-year Coosa head coach Robby Dooley. “As long as she’s got that energy going, usually the team is right behind her. We’re jumping on the bus with her and heading on.”
The Lady Eagles move on to face Rome High in today’s semifinals at 5:30 p.m. at GHC, while Cartersville will face Woodland at 4 p.m. in a consolation game.
Millsap’s run helped Coosa build a 25-11 lead at halftime after leading 8-6 at the end of the first quarter.
“That was big,” Dooley said. “That was a pivotal point in the game where we made a run and took them out of it a little bit. Nay is a battler, she goes hard, and she’s just a competitor. We just go when she goes.”
The Lady Eagles (2-7) maintained their lead heading into the fourth, but were held scoreless in the final quarter until senior Gracie Shumate hit a 3-pointer with 4:24 left to play to put Coosa up 39-33. Shumate finished with 10 points.
Ariana Cochran scored seven straight points for Cartersville (3-3) to open the fourth quarter, which cut the Lady Eagles’ lead to 36-30. Cochran finished with eight points. Cartersville’s Amya Davis also had eight points.
In other action at Georgia Highlands:
Cartersville boys 75, Coosa 72
The Coosa Eagles fought to keep up with a scrappy Cartersville team but came up short, 75-72, in the opening round of the Christmas Tournament at Georgia Highlands College.
Coosa cut an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to three with 11 seconds left to play, but Jalen Hodge’s potentially game-tying 3-pointer fell short in the final seconds.
Kenon Dixon scored 29 points to lead the Eagles, and Zeph Philyaw had 14 points. Hodge finished with seven points. Cartersville was led by Perignon Dyer’s 23 points, while Kolbe Benham had 17 and Micah Tart had 10.
The Eagles (4-4) next face Woodland on Wednesday at GHC at 5 p.m. in a consolation game, while the Hurricanes (2-4) will meet Rome in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m.
Darlington girls 64, Armuchee 26
The Darlington girls’ basketball team cruised to a 64-26 opening-round win over Armuchee at Georgia Highlands College on Monday, maintaining their early season momentum.
The Lady Tigers owned a 37-16 lead at halftime after jumping out to a 24-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. Darlington then increased its lead 56-20 going into the final quarter.
Caroline Dingler led the Lady Tigers with 19 points, and Karoline Hunt scored 10. Armuchee was led by Mary Kate Wheeler with 10 points.
Darlington (6-0) takes on Model in the semifinals at GHC tonight at 8:30 p.m., while the Lady Indians (4-8) play Pepperell at 7 p.m. in a consolation game.
Darlington boys 65, Armuchee 30
The Darlington boys’ basketball team made quick work of Armuchee in the opening round of the Christmas Tournament cruising to a 65-30 win at Georgia Highlands College on Monday.
The Tigers opened with a 12-0 run and never looked back leading 20-5 after the first, 39-11 at halftime and 61-17 after the third quarter.
JD Hull led the Tigers with 20 points, Barrick Wade added 13 points and Andrew Land scored eight. Will Dunaway scored 10 points to lead Armuchee.
The Tigers (4-3) face Model in the semifinals Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at GHC, and Armuchee (3-6) meets Pepperell at 7 p.m. in a consolation game.